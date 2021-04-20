Full Sail University Announces Graduate Contributions to Nominated Releases at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards®

WINTER PARK, Fla., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail University is pleased to announce the contribution of over 80 of its graduates who are credited on more than 30 Oscar®-nominated projects at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards®. The virtual and in-person ceremony will be held at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, CA and will air live on ABC on Sunday, April 25, 2021.

During this year's awards, Full Sail University alumni have edited, produced, filmed, animated, mixed, and assisted in the creation of nominated projects across 20 categories.

Additionally, Full Sail University's 2005 Recording Arts' graduate, Nathan Nance, is eligible to earn an Oscar® of his very own in the Best Sound category for his work as a Re-recording Mixer on the nominated project "Mank," which is also nominated across 10 different categories this year.

"It's incredible to see the talent of our alumni on display each year at the Academy Awards®," stated Jay Noble, Full Sail's VP of alumni. "Our grads from across various degree programs are helping to bring entertainment to the world through the art of visual storytelling. We'll be cheering for you on Sunday night."

The impact of Full Sail University's alumni contributions can be found in Oscar®-nominated projects including:

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Crip Camp

Da 5 Bloods

Emma

Fight for You

Greyhound

Hear My Voice

Hillbilly Elegy

Húsavík

Judas and the Black Messiah

Love and Monsters

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Minari

Mulan

News of the World

One Night in Miami

Onward

Over the Moon

Promising Young Woman

Soul

Sound of Metal

Speak Now

Tenet

The Father

The Midnight Sky

The One and Only Ivan

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

The White Tiger

Two Distant Strangers

To learn more about the 93rd Annual Academy Awards®, please visit https://www.oscars.org/oscars and to learn more about Full Sail alumni, please visit https://www.fullsail.edu/.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment, media, arts and technology. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its 40+ year history, including most recently a 2021 "Top Graduate & Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design" by The Princeton Review, a 2020 "Top 50 Film Schools" by The Wrap Magazine, and a 2019 "School/College of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges.

Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 78,950+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors.

