Full Sail University Announces Graduate Results for the 63rd Annual GRAMMY® Awards

WINTER PARK, Fla., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail University is honored to announce that 17 graduates were credited on 16 GRAMMY®-winning artist releases across 17 categories at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY® Awards. In addition, the university is proud to share Recording Arts graduate Andrew Coleman, took home a GRAMMY® Award of his very own for his work as an Engineer on Beck's Hyperspace in the category of Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. The annual awards show aired live on CBS, Sunday, March 14, 2021, from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA, and was hosted by Trevor Noah.

In total, 59 graduates were credited on 60 GRAMMY®-nominated projects across 39 separate categories this year, with six Full Sail graduates being nominated for awards of their very own.

For a look at Full Sail alumni credited on this year's GRAMMY®-winning projects see below:

Song of the Year

H.E.R – I Can't Breathe

Miki Tsutsumi (Recording Arts Associates, 2003) Engineer

Colin Leonard (Recording Arts Associates, 1998) Mastering

Best Pop Duo / Group Performance

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – Rain on Me

Benjamin Rice (Recording Arts Bachelors, 2012) Vocal Producer, Engineer, Mixer

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

James Taylor – American Standard

Sean Badum (Recording Arts Bachelors, 2011) Assistant Engineer

(Recording Arts Bachelors, 2011) Assistant Engineer Rouble Kapoor (Recording Arts Associates, 1998) Assistant Engineer

Best Pop Vocal Album

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Matty Green (Recording Arts Associates, 2008) Mixing

(Recording Arts Associates, 2008) Mixing Jordan "DJ Swivel" Young (Recording Arts Associates, 2005) Mixing

Josh Gudwin (Recording Arts Associates, 2006) Mixing

Best Dance Recording

Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis Kaytranada, producer; Neal H. Pogue, Mixer – 10%

Colin Leonard (Recording Arts Associates, 1998) Mastering Engineer, Composer

Best R&B Performance

Beyoncé – Black Parade

Colin Leonard (Recording Arts Associates, 1998) Mastering Engineer, Composer

(Recording Arts Associates, 1998) Mastering Engineer, Composer Stuart White (Recording Arts Associates, 2002) Engineer, Mixing Engineer

Best R&B Album

John Legend – Bigger Love

Benjamin Rice (Recording Arts Bachelors, 2012) Vocal Producer

(Recording Arts Bachelors, 2012) Vocal Producer Rich Rich (Recording Arts Bachelors, 2011) Engineer

Best Rap Performance

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – Savage

Colin Leonard (Recording Arts Associates, 1998) Mastering

(Recording Arts Associates, 1998) Mastering Shawn "Source" Jarrett (Recording Arts Associates, Music Business Bachelors, Entertainment Business Masters, 2013) Engineer

Eddie "eMix" Hernandez (Recording Arts Associates, 2002) Recording Engineer

Best Rap Song

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – Savage

Colin Leonard (Recording Arts Associates, 1998) Mastering

(Recording Arts Associates, 1998) Mastering Shawn "Source" Jarrett (Recording Arts Associates, Music Business Bachelors, Entertainment Business Masters, 2013) Engineer

Eddie "eMix" Hernandez (Recording Arts Associates, 2002) Recording Engineer

Best Rap Album

Nas – King's Disease

Anthony Cruz (Recording Arts Associates, 2010) Composer

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber – 10,000 Hours

Josh Gudwin (Recording Arts Associates, 2006) Vocal Production, Engineer

Best Country Album

Miranda Lambert – Wildcard

Jason Mott (Recording Arts Associates, 2001) Assistant Recording Engineer

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG

Josh Gudwin (Recording Arts Associates, 2006) Mixer

(Recording Arts Associates, 2006) Mixer Colin Leonard (Recording Arts Associates, 1998) Mastering Engineer

Best Global Music Album

Burna Boy – Twice As Tall

Javier Valverde (Recording Arts Associates, 2000) Recording

Best Musical Theater Album

Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten & Elizabeth Stanley, principal soloists; Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen & Vivek J. Tiwary, producers (Glen Ballard & Alanis Morissette, lyricists) Original Broadway Cast – Jagged Little Pill

Derik Lee (Recording Arts Associates, 2005) Engineer

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Beck – Hyperspace

Andrew Coleman (Recording Arts Associates, 1995) Engineer

Best Music Video

Beyoncé – Brown Skin Girl

Colin Leonard (Recording Arts Associates, 1998) Mastering

