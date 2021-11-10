Full Sail University Announces Plans to Build One of the Most Cutting-Edge On-Campus Virtual Production Studios in the Nation

Unlike traditional filmsets, virtual production utilizes various software packages allowing users to marry both computer graphics and live-action footage in real-time. This advancement gives content creators and contributors from various locations the ability to create and render digital environments, while onsite cast members are physically located in the studio working on set. Through a combination of tracking and real-time rendering abilities, this latest addition to the university's campus will allow for immersive virtual environments (ranging from iconic landmarks to interplanetary landscapes, and more) to be created serving as scenic backdrops for film, tv and additional production projects.

Utilizing Brompton processors, and with 410 tiles on the ground, 90 tiles across its ceiling, and 2.8mm-pixel pitch, the facility features a 40 ft wide and 16 ft high LED wall (comprised of APG's hyper pixel LEDs), and will be one of the most technologically advanced Virtual Production Studios on any college or university campus in the nation. This new facility will allow students to collaborate across multiple degree programs providing real-world experience with current trends and technology found in the entertainment industry, in addition to hosting professional projects and productions.

"As companies move to increasingly adopt virtual and augmented reality technology, Full Sail University continues to prove itself a national frontrunner by providing businesses with the talent necessary to drive innovation," says Orlando Economic Partnership President and CEO Tim Giuliani. "With this new studio, Full Sail sets the stage to position its students to meet the future demand for content and applications developed specifically for virtual reality technologies. Full Sail's studios, labs and educational programs contribute to the strength of Orlando's world renown Modeling, Simulation and Training (MS&T) ecosystem and reinforce our region's growing reputation as a leading technology and innovation hub. Beyond preparing high-skilled talent to meet the needs of our nation's most innovative companies, Full Sail's critical investment in our region's digital infrastructure will act as a beacon for attracting, hosting and fostering the growth of professional productions right here in Orlando."

Full Sail is dedicating over $3 Million of direct capital investment to the creation of the on-campus Virtual Production Studio and supporting spaces and efforts. The investment in the new facility positively impacts the technology offerings to students and allows for additional project-based learning opportunities to be built within curriculum across several areas of study.

"We knew this was the next logical step in our 40+ year investment in technology," said Rick Ramsey, Education Director of Visual Arts at Full Sail University. "One of the most unique aspects of our new facility will be its 18 ft straight center section allowing us to accommodate game engine environments, as well as high resolution video environments, providing expanded creative use. This singular feature change will give the Full Sail virtual production studio more accurate and cleaner visual representation for the camera. Virtual production is where the industry is headed, and we are proud to bring the future of the entertainment industry to our students today."

While the Virtual Production Studio will be utilized by Full Sail's School of Television & Film, due to the university's unique and wide range of degree program offerings, students within the Gaming and Art degree programs are uniquely positioned to begin creating content and environments, while numerous additional degree programs at the university can benefit from these facilities as well. These programs include:

Computer Animation Bachelors

Digital Cinematography Bachelors

Film Bachelors

Film Production Master of Fine Arts

Game Art Bachelors

Game Design Bachelors

Game Design Masters

Game Development Bachelors

Show Production Bachelors

Simulation & Visualization Bachelors

Additional information regarding the facility will be announced closer to the formal ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled in 2022.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment, media, arts and technology. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its 40+ year history, including most recently a 2021 "Top Graduate & Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design" by The Princeton Review, a 2021 "Top 50 Film Schools" by The Wrap Magazine, and a 2019 "School/College of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges.

Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 80,230+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors.

