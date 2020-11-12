Full Sail University's Audio Temple Helps to Bring 17 Billboard Number-Ones to Life Over the Last Four Years

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail University, an award-winning educational institution for those pursuing careers in media, arts and technology, today is honored to announce its involvement on 17 Billboard number-ones. Since 2016, Full Sail educators and music industry veterans Brandon Egerton, Recording Arts Program Director and Darren Schneider, Recording Arts Course Director, have facilitated an educational initiative that brings high-level artists to the unrivaled on-campus recording studio at Full Sail University, known as the Audio Temple. Here they have worked with numerous award-winning artists across various genres to create hit records, while providing relevant learning experiences to students.

"At Full Sail, our goal is to provide our students with a real-world education. These collaborations allow first-hand access to the production process of high-level industry projects and the professionals involved with them," said Egerton. "Our immersive and project-based approach to education has made us a respected higher learning institution, and our quality of work as professionals has helped establish us as a go-to destination for major projects in the music industry."

In the past four years, Full Sail students have benefited from a variety of related student experiences from observing professional studio sessions to learning the ins and outs of the industry via guest lectures. Full Sail's immersive teaching methods give students firsthand insight into the music industry even before graduating.

This educational initiative, facilitated by Egerton and Schneider, has garnered increased interest from major artists, producers, and labels bringing high-level projects to the Audio Temple. The campus-based studio has been involved in the creation of national and international projects across many genres. Within Full Sail's state-of-the-art facilities, Egerton and Schneider have hosted and collaborated with major names in the music industry including, GRAMMY-nominated band Trivium, Koryn Hawthorne, a recent nominee for 'Top Gospel Artist' at this year's Billboard Music Awards, Le'Andria Johnson, and GRAMMY-winners Tye Tribbett, Donald Lawrence, Snoop Dogg, Travis Greene, and the Backstreet Boys to name a few.

In addition, the university has welcomed industry-leading alumni who have brought other chart-topping projects to campus. Most notably, Full Sail Recording Arts grad and GRAMMY-winning Mix Engineer, Leslie Brathwaite and his work on Ariana Grande's "Sweetener," The Migos "Culture ll," and Cardi B's "Money."

"We've found that the relationships we've built have been pivotal to this success. Having collaborated with a number of professionals in the music industry, we have had many of them return to work with us for additional projects," said Schneider. "We are extremely selective about who we work with since our focus is on providing a unique educational experience for our students, while at the same time providing the highest quality production elements to the artist."

Billboard Number-Ones Since 2016:

2016 – 2017: Travis Greene : #1 Billboard Gospel Album for "Crossover: Live From Music City"

2018: Ariana Grande : #1 Billboard Top 200 Album for "Sweetener"

2018: Koryn Hawthorne : #1 Billboard Gospel Album for "Unstoppable"

2018: The Migos: #1 Billboard Hip Hop Album for "Culture ll"

2018: Various Artists: #1 Billboard Gospel Album for "Wow Gospel 2018"

2019: Donald Lawrence present the Tri-City Singers: #1 Billboard Gospel Airplay for "Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus)"

2020: Koryn Hawthorne : #1 Billboard Gospel Digital Song Sales for "Pray"

Full Sail's immersive approach to education aids students in discovering the breadth of opportunity available in the music and Recording Arts industry. For more information about Full Sail's recording arts program, click here.

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment, media, arts and technology. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its 40+ year history, including most recently a 2020 "Top Graduate & Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design" by The Princeton Review, a 2020 "Top 50 Film Schools" by The Wrap Magazine, and a 2019 "School/College of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges.

Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 75,000+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including OSCAR®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, MTV Video Music Award, and Video Game Award honors.

