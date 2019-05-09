Full-Scale Robotic Developer, Generation NEXT, Selects 5W Public Relations as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., is pleased to announce it has been named PR Agency of Record for Generation NEXT Franchise Brands (OTCQB: VEND), a full-scale developer of patented robotic vending innovations and technologies.

Generation NEXT, parent company to Reis & Irvy's and Print Mates™ automated kiosks, creates, develops and manufactures innovative robotic vending concepts that enhance the delivery, engagement and customer experience of point-of-sale products, including frozen confectionary and print photos.

"Year-over-year, we continue to represent brands that are at the forefront of innovation, and the work of Generation NEXT is truly revolutionizing the market," said Ronn Torossian, CEO and Founder of 5W PR. "Similar to 5W, Generation NEXT is a market disruptor, recognizing possibilities and potential opportunities and creating convenient solutions for on-the-go consumers."

5WPR has well-rounded and extensive experience in the technology space that drives the development and implementation of strategic media relations. Likewise, a broad array of knowledge in the industry allows for effective story telling that moves the dial for clients.

"We are thrilled to join forces with 5W Public Relations; now is the time to partner with a leading agency to tell our story," said Nick Yates, CEO of Generation NEXT Franchise Brands. "We are excited for the future, we are well positioned and we can't wait to bring Generation NEXT's brands to the forefront."

5W's Technology Practice is led by employees with more than 15 years combined experience in the space, creating the perfect combination of true professionals and unparalleled techniques. The team delivers results through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, celebrities, and media. By implementing integrated PR, Digital, Influencer Partnerships and Social Media campaigns 5W ensures maximum coverage for its clients.

About Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc.

Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc., based in San Diego, California, is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets trading under the symbolOTCBB: VEND. Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. is parent company to Reis and Irvy's, Inc., 19 Degrees Corporate Service, LLC, and Print Mates.

www.gennextbrands.com

About 5W Public Relations:

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

