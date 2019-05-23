Full Teardown Analysis of ABB's LinPak 1700V 2x1000A Power Module Components and Housing, 2019 Report

DUBLIN, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ABB LinPak 1700V 2x1000A Power Module" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for power modules will have a 7.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2017 to 2023, reaching $5.5M in 2023. The power module market plays a key role in several industrial applications from electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV) and motor drives, to megawatt (MW) solutions like converters for wind turbines, which have a standard power range from 100kW to 8MW.

The power module packaging material business is worth $1.2B, which represents about a third of the existing power module market. This power module packaging material market will have a CAGR for 2017-2023 of 8.2%, approaching $2B in value by 2023.

Module packaging currently has several critical technical aspects, such as molding, high temperature die attach and connection. It must combine good thermal and electrical efficiency while keeping low mass and volume. Also, to remain competitive, power module makers must deliver high reliability while remaining cost efficient.

In the second quarter of 2017, ABB presented its new LinPak line that offers innovative solutions for all power conversion applications. It enables the design of converters with the lowest overall inductance. Fast, low switching loss chip-sets can therefore be used for the first time in high-current applications. ABB's LinPak modules' low inductance leads directly to their lowest switching losses and excellent robustness.



The 5SNG 1000X170300 is a unique LinPak 1700V IGBT module from ABB with ultra-low inductance, configured in a compact design, phase-leg topology. This module uses the latest ABB Soft Punch Through (SPT++) silicon IGBT and diode.



The author analyses the 5SNG 1000X170300 module and its cost in depth. Supported by a full teardown of the modules components and housing, this report reveals the innovative assets that enable ABB to assemble its SPT++ chipsets in the LinPak package.



This report provides insights into the structure, technical choices, design, processes, and supply chain positions. It also estimates manufacturing cost of all the modules components and analyses its selling price. It also includes a detailed comparison with the CAS300M17BM2 1700V SiC power module from Cree. This comparison highlights differences in the electrical parameters, dies, packaging and production costs.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview/Introduction

Executive Summary and Market

Reverse Costing Methodology and Glossary

2. Company Profile

ABB Profile, ABB Module Portfolio

Supply Chain

3. Physical Analysis

Overview of the Physical Analysis, Physical Analysis Methodology

Product Datasheet

Package Analysis

LinPak Technology by ABB

Package view and dimensions, package opening, package cross-section

Silicon IGBT Die

IGBT die view and dimensions, IGBT die process and IGBT die cross-section

Silicon Diode Die

Diode die view and dimensions, diode die process and diode die cross-section

4. Manufacturing Process

Die Process Flows and Fabrication Unit, Module BOM and Package Process Flow

Final Test and Packaging Fabrication Unit

5. Cost Analysis

Overview of the Cost Analysis, Yield Explanations and Hypotheses

IGBT Die

IGBT front-end cost, IGBT wafer cost per process step



IGBT die probe test and dicing, IGBT die cost

Diode Die

Diode front-end cost, diode wafer cost per process step



Diode die probe test and dicing, diode die cost

Packaging Cost

PCB cost calculation, module BOM cost and package assembly cost

Complete Module

Final test cost, final module cost

6. Price Analysis

Definition of Prices and Estimation of Module Selling Price

7. Comparison

Comparison with Cree 1700V Power Module

Companies Mentioned



ABB

CREE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xubp3t





