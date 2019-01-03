FULLBEAUTY Brands Enters Into Comprehensive Restructuring Support Agreement With Debt and Equity Holders

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FULLBEAUTY Brands Inc. ("FULLBEAUTY" or the "Company"), today announced that it has entered into a comprehensive Restructuring Support Agreement (the "RSA") with key stakeholders, including its equity sponsors, Apax Partners and Charlesbank Capital Partners (collectively, the "Sponsors"), holders of 100% of its first-in, last-out term loan claims (collectively, the "FILO Lenders"), holders of over 99% of its first lien term loan claims (collectively, the "First Lien Lenders"), and holders of over 95% of its second lien term loan claims (collectively, the "Second Lien Lenders" and, together with the Sponsors, the FILO Lenders, and the First Lien Lenders, collectively, the "RSA Parties").

The restructuring transaction contemplated by the RSA will reduce FULLBEAUTY's outstanding indebtedness by approximately $900 million, significantly strengthening the Company's balance sheet and enhancing financial flexibility going forward. The transaction is expected to close in early 2019. The RSA represents the commitment of the RSA Parties to support a comprehensive restructuring of the Company's balance sheet. It comes as the Company continues to make significant progress in its turnaround, which started with the arrival of a new senior management team and continues with their ongoing efforts to improve merchandise assortment, expand distribution, bolster the customer experience, rationalize costs and transform FULLBEAUTY's culture.

Emilie Arel, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, "The agreement with our lenders and equity holders represents their support of FULLBEAUTY's future success. We are fortunate that FULLBEAUTY has highly relevant brands and a dedicated customer base and I am confident that the outcome of this process will be a more sustainable and stronger company for our customers, employees, vendors and business partners."

FULLBEAUTY will continue to operate in the normal course during the restructuring process. The Company continues to have adequate liquidity to meet its financial obligations to vendors, suppliers, and employees, and expects to continue making payments to these parties without interruption in the ordinary course of business. Its websites and social media pages remain open for business and the Company will continue to receive goods and ship customer orders as usual.

To implement the financial restructuring contemplated by the RSA, the Company expects to file voluntary petitions for reorganization pursuant to chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, following expiration of the solicitation period on or about January 24, 2019. Currently, 100% of the FILO Lenders, over 99% of the First Lien Lenders, and over 95% of the Second Lien Lenders have signed up to the RSA and committed to vote in favor of the Plan. The Company will continue to solicit votes on its plan of reorganization in advance of the chapter 11 filing. As a result, FULLBEAUTY expects to emerge from bankruptcy shortly after filing.

In addition, the Company has negotiated agreements with certain of its existing lenders to provide FULLBEAUTY access to $30 million of additional liquidity from a new-money term loan. This incremental liquidity will ensure that suppliers, vendors and other business partners are paid in a timely manner for authorized goods and services provided during and after the chapter 11 process, in accordance with customary terms. Parties with questions about the chapter 11 process may contact the Company's Solicitation Agent, Prime Clerk, at (844) 205-7534 (toll-free in the U.S.) or (347) 576-1559 (international). Prime Clerk has also set up a website at https://cases.primeclerk.com/fullbeauty, with court documents and other information.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP, PJT Partners and AlixPartners are the advisors for the Company. The RSA Parties include, among others: (i) Apax Partners represented by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, (ii) Charlesbank Capital Partners represented by Goodwin Procter LLP, (iii) the FILO Lenders, (iv) an ad hoc group of First Lien Lenders represented by Ducera Partners LLC and Milbank, Tweed, Hadley, & McCloy LLP; and (v) an ad hoc group of Second Lien Lenders represented by Houlihan Lokey Capital Inc. and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP.

ABOUT FULLBEAUTY BRANDS

FULLBEAUTY Brands Inc. is the fashion authority for plus-size women and men seeking fashion inspiration, style advice, and clothing tailored to their individual needs. Proprietary brands under the FULLBEAUTY Brands Inc. umbrella include: Woman Within®, Roaman's®, Jessica London®, Swimsuits For All®, Ellos®, KingSize®, BrylaneHome®, and fullbeauty.com®, an online marketplace that offers a curated collection of countless brands and thousands of products, serving as the premier fashion and lifestyle destination for women in sizes 12+.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Steve Cohen or Rachel Posner, Teneo

stephen.cohen@teneo.com

rachel.posner@teneo.com

SOURCE FULLBEAUTY Brands Inc.