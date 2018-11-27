FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Treasury Stock
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC
05:33 ET
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company”)
Treasury Shares
The Company announces that, following the transfer of 413 ‘A’ Ordinary shares from the Treasury Shares Account to participants exercising Share Options under the Company’s Save as You Earn Share Option Scheme, the number of ‘A’ ordinary shares of £0.40 each in issue is 33,572,093 of which 1,561,023 (4.65%) are Treasury shares.
Enquiries:
Bethan Flavin
Company Secretarial Assistant
020 8996 2105
27 November 2018
SOURCE FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC
