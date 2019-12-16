FullscopeRMS launches integrated absence management solution for industry partners

WELLESLEY, Mass., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FullscopeRMS announced today that it has added a turnkey integrated absence management solution to its Disability RMS suite of products for its insurance carrier partners to market to their clients. With this new offering, Disability RMS will integrate short-term disability with compliance and administration of paid and unpaid claims for employees who take leave from their employers for personal medical or family reasons.

Building on more than 25 years of disability risk management expertise, the capabilities are fully integrated into the systems of Disability RMS and enabled by a new platform from ClaimVantage. The offering coordinates employee claims related to short- and long-term disability, state paid family and medical leave laws, federal laws such as the Family and Medical Leave Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act, and employers' own leave programs.

"Employers are looking for a seamless, integrated experience for employees as well as help in managing the complexity of federal and state laws related to employee absences. And our industry partners are looking for solutions to offer them," said Scott Beliveau, president of FullscopeRMS. "Our new turnkey absence product will allow our partners to deliver an integrated solution that manages both paid and unpaid employee leaves without having to build the capabilities from the ground up. Our claims team will ensure a smooth experience so employees can take care of themselves or their families before returning to work, which will ultimately boost productivity for employers."

Beliveau added, "The absence offering joins the expanding suite of solutions for FullscopeRMS and follows the launch of our medical stop-loss product that is gaining traction in the health plan market. We will continue to build on our expertise in group benefits and healthcare to bring more services to our industry clients."

A cloud-based platform from ClaimVantage that manages all leave types in one central location will enhance the expertise developed over decades by the Disability RMS team. The ClaimVantage absence management solution adds federal and state regulations into the platform as they change and expand to ensure regulatory compliance, giving the team more time to focus on risk management. With Massachusetts paid family and medical leave going into effect on January 1, 2021, ClaimVantage will provide customers with a six-month lead time to ensure they are confident in their administration.

"We're delighted to partner with Disability RMS to strengthen its market position further, providing the team with an advanced absence management solution to streamline their integrated claims process," said ClaimVantage CEO Leo Corcoran. "Our platform continues to evolve, incorporating regulatory changes and technology enhancements, providing Disability RMS with a future-proofed solution that will support its business."

In addition to integrated absence management, the FullscopeRMS portfolio offers turnkey solutions for disability, life, stop-loss, and supplemental health products, with a suite of capabilities and solutions for insurance carriers including, underwriting services, claims administration, product development, actuarial, and policy administration.

About FullscopeRMS

FullscopeRMS delivers risk management expertise, performance and brand protection to partners in the insurance industry by helping them bring new products to market and expanding their current business. FullscopeRMS provides its clients – including 25+ insurance carriers and health plans –with the deep knowledge, expert talent and the specialized systems required to offer full disability, absence management, life, stop-loss, and supplemental health to employers. For more information, please visit http://www.fullscoperms.com.

FullscopeRMS is a standalone company in the Sun Life U.S. group of businesses.

About ClaimVantage

ClaimVantage offers industry-leading life, health, and absence claim management software solutions for insurance carriers, Third-Party Administrators (TPAs), and large employers. ClaimVantage provides cloud-based, automated claims processing solutions that drive efficiency, accuracy, and productivity, helping its customers to deliver superior customer service.

With its North American headquarters in Portland, Maine, and European headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ClaimVantage also has teams in EMEA and APAC. For more information about ClaimVantage, visit www.claimvantage.com.

