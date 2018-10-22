FullStack Modular LLC Adds Douglas R. Cissna as Pre-Construction Estimator Director & Production Manager

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FullStack Modular, LLC, the turn-key modular solution for developers of new multi-family buildings, hotels and dormitories, today announced the addition of 25-year modular construction industry veteran, Douglas R. Cissna as Pre-Construction Estimator Director & Production Manager to the company's growing executive team.

In his new role, Mr. Cissna will be responsible for Pre-Construction Services and the daily operation of the production facility. Prior to this role, he was the General Manager for Black Gold Oilfield Services, VP of Business Development for Ameritech Industries as well as VP and GM of Teton Buildings. Within those roles, he was responsible for the direct supervision of all project activities from land acquisition, site development, AHJ approvals, subcontractor selection, project scheduling and client negotiations. His conventional construction experience includes multiple hotel projects and several large workforce camps within TX, AK, ND and NM.

"This is a key role that had to be filled by just the right person and we are thrilled that Doug has agreed to tackle it," said Roger Krulak, CEO and Founder of FullStack Modular "He is a great addition to our growing team as we move into a very busy period ahead."

About Full Stack Modular

Full Stack Modular provides turnkey modular solutions for developers of new multi-family buildings, hotels, student housing and co-living. Full Stack Modular is dedicated to the innovation and creation of environmentally conscious, cost-effective and labor-friendly development of multi-family housing. The company is located in New York City, in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. For more information, please visit www.fullstackmodular.com or email info@fullstackmodular.com.

Media Contact:

Loren Pomerantz

917-902-0219

loren@combined-forces.com

SOURCE FullStack Modular, LLC

Related Links

http://www.fullstackmodular.com

