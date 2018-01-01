Fulltime Fantasy Sports Suing CBS Interactive And 247 Sports

LAS VEGAS, August 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulltime Fantasy Sports who owns and operates the Fantasy Football World Championships in Las Vegas is suing CBS Interactive and 247 Sports. The basis of the suit is a stolen FB page, purposely confusing their customers by imitation of brand and logo from Fulltime Fantasy and fraudulent representations to the court in a trademark filing.

"Attempting to steal our name and brand, while extremely flattering is really not what you would expect from a corporate giant like CBS Interactive," says Fulltime Fantasy Sports owner Ian Ritchie, "We're just a small business they are trying to bully, and we had to punch back with a lawsuit to protect our many years of hard work and effort with our brand."

Fulltime Fantasy had a publishing agreement with CBSI that ended in March, but they have continued operating in a way to purposely fool consumers and hide the fact they are CBS masquerading as Scout Fantasy Sports.

https://scoutfantasysports.com/fulltime-fantasy-sports-sues-cbs-interactive/

Fulltime Fantasy Sports provides access to the world's top ranked fantasy players in the world. Their collection of digital properties (FFToolbox, FFChamps, FFWC, ScoutFantasy) have won numerous industry awards over the last few years, and reportedly deliver the most accurate rankings/projections backed by their proprietary *RDA analytics. Fulltime Fantasy Sports also hosts several contests including the Bestballworldchampionship.com, a free contest for practice and you can win thousands in free prizing.

The Fantasy Football World Championship, now in its seventh year, is their flagship event which tracks and ranks the performances of all players and entry fees ranging from the free Mock Draft World Championship, to $35 Starter Leagues, all the way to the marquee contest, the Fantasy Football World Championship with drafts online from home or live in Las Vegas at the Palms Casino Resort.

