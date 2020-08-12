Fumé Brands Partners with Last Prisoner Project in Support of Criminal Justice Reform

NAPA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fumé Brands , a cannabis management and branding company, announced it has partnered with Last Prisoner Project (LPP) in support of their mission to get all nonviolent cannabis prisoners released and returned to their communities as thriving, contributing members. Since day one, fumé has supported cannabis criminalization reform and fought for justice, and is committed to supporting organizations like Last Prisoner's Project until all are free.

The Last Prisoner Project focuses on three key criminal justice reform initiatives: prisoner release, record clearing through clemency and expungement, and re-entry programs. Collectively these programs help cannabis prisoners become "fully free." As part of fumé's partnership, the company will work with LPP to provide the support and resources needed to help these individuals get back into the job market and stay on track.

"To call the war on drugs and mass incarceration racist just scratches the surface of how immoral these policies were. They were a government-promoted, systematic continuation of the oppression of minorities—especially those of color— that is an indelible stain on the fabric of our country's history," said Eric Sklar, CEO and co-founder of Fumé Brands. "In particular, the harsh punishments for marijuana crimes are an obscene example of this oppression. Society can never fully return what was taken from these individuals and communities but we must try. The Last Prisoner Project is a shining example of the effort to begin to right these many wrongs."

Over the past decade, 15.7 million people have been arrested and 40,000 people are currently incarcerated in the United States for nonviolent cannabis offenses. This criminalization has disproportionately affected BIPOC communities and is a direct and significant contributor to the systemic racial injustices that have inspired today's nationwide protests.

"Last Prisoner Project is incredibly grateful for the support of Fumé Brands. We are dedicated to releasing prisoners and helping them rebuild their lives and we depend on the financial support of our partners to do this impactful work," said Mary Bailey, Managing Director of Last Prisoner Project.

Fumé Brands is committed to building a brighter future for the cannabis industry and is dedicated to leaving the world in a better place than they found it. A central part of fumé's mission is to right the wrongs of the past–a past where cannabis was illegal and cannabis related activities were considered a crime. To that, fumé Brands is an active Second Chance Employer and is proud to hire individuals with non-violent cannabis records, giving those individuals the opportunity to re-enter their communities with pride and helping them to provide for their families.

"We are passionate about supporting social justice reforms, including the expungement of criminal records for everyone who has served or is still serving time for an activity that is now legal and considered an essential business. The legal cannabis industry has an opportunity and a responsibility to do something about this travesty, and being a Second Chance Employer is just the first step," said Elissa Hambrecht, COO of Fumé Brands.

To learn more about Last Prisoner's Project and others ways Fumé Brands gives back to its community, please visit, https://www.lakegrade.com/last-prisoner-project/ .

Fumé Brands is a cannabis management and branding company based in Napa, CA. The company's mission–Planting Trees for Future Generations–comes from its vision to plant seeds to grow a brighter future for cannabis by bringing the most innovative products and experiences to market. Fumé's first brand–LAKEGRADE–entered the market in July 2019 and comes in two form factors - flower and prerolls. The proprietary strains are sun-grown, full-term on Fumé's outdoor farm in Lake County, CA and produce big, stunning buds that are packed with high-THC levels. Fumé will be launching their flagship brand–fumé–in late 2020 and a line of experience-based vape cartridges next year. To learn more, visit https://www.fumebrands.com/ .

The Last Prisoner Project (LPP) is a coalition of cannabis industry leaders, executives and artists dedicated to bringing restorative justice to the cannabis industry. LPP is dedicated to releasing cannabis prisoners and helping them rebuild their lives. As the United States moves away from the criminalization of cannabis, giving rise to a major new industry, there remains the fundamental injustice inflicted upon those who have suffered criminal convictions and the consequences of those convictions. Through intervention, advocacy and awareness campaigns, the forces behind the Last Prisoner Project will work to redress the past and continuing harms of these unjust laws and policies and are dedicated to making sure that every last victimless cannabis prisoner walks free. Visit www.LastPrisonerProject.org or text FREEDOM to 24365 to donate and learn more.

