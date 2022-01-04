Fumed Silica Market size worth $ 3.36 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 7.36% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Fumed Silica Market" By Type (Hydrophilic Fumed Silica, Hydrophobic Fumed Silica), By Application (Silicone Elastomers, Paints, Coatings And Inks, Adhesives And Sealants), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Fumed Silica Market size was valued at USD 1.91 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.36 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.36% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Fumed Silica Market Overview

The global Fumed Silica Market has picked up the growth pace after COVID slowed down its impact upon the market. The consumers of fumed silica are now increasing their manufacturing potential to meet the rising demand for end-products. Therefore, the market driving potential is higher in the present Fumed Silica Market forecast years than before. Fumed silica, being cost-effective, has a higher adaption rate that increases its demand. The market is being driven by the pharmaceutical industry in the present era as fumed silica is considered for the formation of the tablets. Therefore, the pharmaceutical industry and associated companies are high growth drivers for the global Fumed Silica Market. The key players are now looking out for more applications upon which the products can be implemented that will meet the predicted global Fumed Silica Market size for the present forecast years.

Automotive, healthcare, paint & coatings, and construction industries have shown immense demand for the global Fumed Silica Market products that create diverse opportunities for it to grow in the coming years. It is predicted to be implemented in most end-user applications. As of now, China did generate the highest revenue as of 2019 for the market, with USD $159 million at a growth rate of 8.98% based upon the industrial developments. The World Painting & Coating Association states that the global painting & costing industry generated revenue of over USD $ 150 billion in the year 2020. With this higher profitable outcome, the industry is now increasingly demanding fumed silica for making the products even more efficient to meet consumer demands. Hence, it is one of the major growth opportunities for the global Fumed Silica Market.

Key Developments

On September 2019 , Cabot Corporation had announced the grand opening of its newest fumed silica manufacturing facility, located in Wuhai, Inner Mongolia, China . The state-of-the-art manufacturing site adds approximately 8,000 metric tons of annual fumed silica capacity to Cabot's global network and will serve the rapidly growing Fumed Silica Market in China .

, Cabot Corporation had announced the grand opening of its newest fumed silica manufacturing facility, located in Wuhai, Inner Mongolia, . The state-of-the-art manufacturing site adds approximately 8,000 metric tons of annual fumed silica capacity to Cabot's global network and will serve the rapidly growing Fumed Silica Market in . In July 2017 , Evonik Industries AG is investing an amount in the upper double-digit million euro range in the expansion of its fumed silica capacities in Antwerp, Belgium . The production complex is scheduled to become operational in the summer of 2019.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Evonik Industries, Cabot Corporation, Kemitura A/S, Orisil, Tokuyama Corporation, Lawrence Industries, Reade International, Flexicon Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Hubei Xingrui Silicon Materials Co., Ltd., Henan Xunyu Chemical Co., Ltd., China-Henan Huamei Chemical Co., Ltd., Dongyue Group, Simcoa Operations Pty Ltd., Kaleido Chemie Pvt. Ltd., and Prakash Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Fumed Silica Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Fumed Silica Market, By Type

Hydrophilic Fumed Silica



Hydrophobic Fumed Silica

Fumed Silica Market, By Application

Silicone Elastomers



Paints



Coatings & Inks



Adhesives & Sealants



UPR & Composites



Others

Fumed Silica Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

