Fun and Affordable 2020 Honda Fit Arrives in Showrooms

For 2020, the Fit lineup starts with the affordable but fun Fit LX and the more aggressively styled Fit Sport, both available with a 6-speed manual transmission. Fit EX comes standard with Honda Sensing ® and an automatic transmission, while Fit EX-L adds leather upholstery and more. For the 2020 model year, Honda Sensing ® is no longer available on LX and Sport trims.

All Fit trims are powered by a 1.5-liter direct-injected 4-cylinder i-VTEC™ engine producing peak output of up to 130 horsepower (SAE net) and 114 lb.-ft. of torque (SAE net). In LX and Sport trims a slick-shifting 6-speed manual is standard, with a continuously variable transmission (CVT[2]) available; the CVT is standard on EX and EX-L trims. The 2020 Fit carries an EPA fuel economy rating of 29/36/31 mpg (city/highway/combined)[3] for the manual transmission LX, and 33/40/36 mpg for the CVT-equipped LX.

2020 Fit Pricing & EPA Ratings

Trim Transmission MSRP1 MSRP Including

$930 Destination EPA Fuel Economy Ratings

(city / highway / combined)3 LX 6MT $16,190 $17,120 29 / 36 / 31 LX CVT $16,990 $17,920 33 / 40 / 36 Sport 6MT $17,600 $18,530 29 / 36 / 31 Sport CVT $18,400 $19,330 31 / 36 / 33 EX CVT $19,060 $19,990 31 / 36 / 33 EX-L CVT $20,620 $21,550 31 / 36 / 33

The Honda Fit continues to blend fun-to-drive performance with outstanding fuel efficiency and comfort in a high-quality, affordable package. Clever packaging, such as the fuel tank mounted underneath the front-row seats, gives the 2020 Fit unequaled cargo capacity, boasting a class-leading 52.7 cubic-feet of space with the rear seats folded down. Standard features on all Fit models include rearview camera, liftgate spoiler, auto on-off headlights, LED taillights, Bluetooth®, and a multi-function center console. Fit's vibrant palette of exterior color consists of seven choices: Orange Fury, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, Milano Red, Aegean Blue Metallic, and Platinum White Pearl.

For the latest in-vehicle connectivity experience, Sport models and up include Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration through a high-resolution, 7-inch touchscreen. The available Honda Sensing® suite of technologies includes Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Forward Collision Warning (FCW) and pedestrian detection, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) with Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and auto high-beam headlamps.

Honda Fits for the U.S. market are manufactured in North America, at Honda's Celaya, Mexico plant.

1 MSRP excluding tax, license, registration, $930 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary.

2 CVT models are LEV3-SULEV30-rated in California and states that have adopted California vehicle emission regulations. CVT models in non-CARB states and 6MT models in all 50 states are LEV3-ULEV125-rated.

3 Based on 2020 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.

