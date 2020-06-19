IRVING, Texas, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Long time entertainment destination for north Texans, Fun Movie Grill, a Perfect Group of companies subsidy, has weathered the coronavirus pandemic like so many of its cinema peers.

Since the pandemic, Fun Movie Grill has been fully compliant with CDC guidelines on social distancing taking aggressive steps, to provide additional space between guests within all their theatres, to keep their theatres clean and to discourage those with health concerns from coming to the theatres and by limiting seating capacity.

Last month Perfect Group of Companies CEO, Sam Thakkar announced that it has plans to transform its expansive parking lot into a drive-in movie theater and carhop, an interactive experience that it hopes to implement this summer.

"My team refers to me as a visionary but even I didn't anticipate this would happen," said Thakkar. Basically, we are evolving and adapting with the times and we will keep going."

The theater has been complying with all directives from federal, state and local health and government authorities, and now with this innovative idea of converting the parking lot into a DRIVE-IN THEATER, they are going beyond to ensure that they continue to provide entertainment to their loyal customers while keeping them safe.

Fun Movie Grill team shared that, in addition to adding an enormous theater screen outside, their patrons will also be able to enjoy their extensive food and drink menu which includes best recipe pizzas made from fresh ingredients. They will deliver food and drinks to guests in their cars.

As they enter their second year Fun Movie Grill remains firmly committed to offering a clean, healthy, entertaining environment every time their guests come to movies at their theatres, indoors or outdoors.

Fun Movie Grill Drive in Theater Irving would like to welcome all movie enthusiasts to come and have a great time with family and friends without compromising their safety.

SOURCE Fun Movie Grill