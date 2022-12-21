Fun on the Miracle Field Returns

Elizabethtown Sports Park Partners with Central Kentucky Race Management to Host Annual New Year's 5K for an Admirable Cause

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's that time of year again– Gear up for the annual New Year's Day 5k at the park… just a day earlier this time. Join us for the New Year's Dash 5K Fun Run/ Walk Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Elizabethtown Sports Park.

"Central Kentucky Race Management is excited to once again help raise funds for Springhaven by hosting a fun and energetic 5K event at the perfect place to run and walk, The Elizabethtown Sports Park," says Co-Owner Greg Milby. "This event is a New Year's tradition for many people, and we're looking forward to watching it grow for many years to come."

The first 200 registered participants will receive a finisher's medal and a custom race logo scarf. Everyone is encouraged to race in either pajamas or their New Year's best to shine like rock stars! Prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers, as well as some of the best dressed. All runners will be presented with a finisher medal to celebrate the new year.

"This annual race is the perfect way to kick off the new year," shares Marketing Manager Lauren Bowman. "You don't have to be an experienced runner. Even if you are just starting your fitness journey, this will be a fun event, plus you get to support a good cause!"

Wrap up 2022 and kick off 2023 in a healthy way while benefiting a great cause. Proceeds from this race benefit our friends at Springhaven Domestic Violence Shelter. Now all you need to do is grab your friends, mark your calendar, and get registered.

For more information or to register, click HERE!

About Elizabethtown Sports Park

Elizabethtown, Kentucky is situated at the crossroads of I-65 and the Bluegrass Parkway, making it a convenient place to hold a sporting event. The Sports Park is located near 21 hotels, 6 shopping centers and over 90 restaurants in family-friendly Elizabethtown. The Sports Park can accommodate events and tournaments for baseball, softball, soccer, football, lacrosse, field hockey, and a number of other sports. Two of the largest fields serve as championship fields and have synthetic turf. For more information, visit: www.etownsports.com. Elizabethtown Sports Park is a member of the SFM Network, the nation's largest and fastest-growing network of sports facilities and is operated by the industry-leader in outsourced operations, Sports Facilities Management.

Press Contact:

Lauren Bowman

SOURCE Elizabethtown Sports Park