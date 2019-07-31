FUNBOX Celebrates Summer With 200,000 Customers In So. Cal.

The 10,000 square-foot attraction features more than two dozen unique experiences, bringing childhood dreams to life. The toy wonderland was imagined and designed to appeal to audiences of all ages. FUNBOX welcomes you with a grand entrance of a 16' long Teddy Bear Tunnel giving you the feeling that you are about to go down the rabbit hole of every kids' dream. These installations were created with everyday materials to make one-of-a-kind family experiences like pool noodles and fur.

FUNBOX was created by Antonio Nieves, a 25-year-old entrepreneur from Las Vegas, Nevada and out-of-home advertising veteran Laurence Hallier. "We go for the 'Pixar Effect.' What we create inside FUNBOX must be fun for both children and their parents. Malls are in need of something like FUNBOX, not only does it bring energy to the mall, but Westfield Santa Anita is seeing a higher frequency of visitors and traffic that are driving over 45 minutes to visit the attraction," said Antonio Nieves, FUNBOX Co-Founder.

"The demand for something like FUNBOX has been overwhelmingly positive. Not only are mall shoppers loving the experience, but the malls operators are, too," explained Antonio Nieves, FUNBOX Co-Founder. "With our success inside of big and small malls, we are getting calls from all over the country to open a FUNBOX inside large vacant spaces from the mall apocalypse. It's a perfect fit and partnership."

Tickets for FUNBOX are only $19 each for adults, $14 each for children ages 4-12, and free for children age 3 and under. Tickets for FUNBOX are available online at www.funbox.com and via kiosks on-site.

FUNBOX is an insanely interactive and Instagram-able walkthrough toy-land. Visitors of all ages are introduced to over two dozen unique experiences that create an hour of delights (and great photos). Guests encounter countless colorful creations from a party ball pit, a tornado of balloons, a larger-than-life cereal bowl pool, a fuzzy car wash, an infinity room and much more. FUNBOX is a pop-up experience lasting 5-6 months, with plans to open a 3rd location in Southern California this year and additional cities thereafter. More information about FUNBOX, future locations, featured attractions, or tickets can be found at www.FUNBOX.com.

