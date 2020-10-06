FUN.com Offers Seasonal Workers Opportunity to Earn $2,400+ and Cover Hotel Stay

NORTH MANKATO, Minn., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FUN.com and their sister site HalloweenCostumes.com, are in need of seasonal workers immediately to fill orders this October.

Despite some Minnesotans being out of work this year, Tom Fallenstein, CEO of FUN.com, says the company is in desperate need of staff in order to complete a projected more than one million orders this season.

"We're looking to fill temporary positions to work 40-plus-hours-a-week and help save Halloween for as many people as possible this season," Fallenstein said.

To meet this quota, the company is expanding their search for workers outside of the Mankato area and are adding extra hourly wage incentives to help encourage employment.

"Starting this week, if you are currently based outside of the Mankato area, we will pay for your hotel stay and provide a daily, $25 meal voucher. If you are looking for some extra cash this fall, please consider becoming a Halloween hero," Fallenstein said.

To apply please call 507-386-8330 or go to www.fun.com/hero

To quality you must be a Minnesota resident, be 18 years or older and live over 30 miles from FUN.com.

For more information please contact Henni Kristiansen at 507-386-0207 ext. 216 or [email protected]

About FUN.com:

FUN.com, which also owns HalloweenCostumes.com is the world's largest Halloween retailer. Founded in 1992 out of a garage with 20 costumes for rent, the business exploded and now carries over 10,000 costumes on HalloweenCostumes.com. FUN.com carries over 20,000 items focused on everyone's favorite pop culture products. From Disney to Star Wars to Harry Potter, FUN.com has the perfect gift for any movie or TV series.

Related Images

fun-com.png

FUN.com

FUN.com logo

Related Links

Fun.com/hero

SOURCE FUN.com

Related Links

http://www.fun.com

