Functional Chewing Gum Market Recorded 3.29% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021|Recycling Chewing Gum into New Polymers is a Major Trend Fueling the Market |17000+ Technavio Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving the functional chewing gum market growth is the increasing demand for nicotine gum in smoking cessation therapy . Tobacco smoke contains nicotine, which is highly addictive. There are several therapies to control the nicotine addiction caused by smoking tobacco; one such therapy is nicotine replacement therapy. In nicotine replacement therapy, nicotine gum is used as a replacement for cigarettes to help smokers gradually reduce the amount of nicotine they used to consume daily from tobacco. Individuals who use nicotine gum are less likely to gain weight after smoking cessation therapy. Nicotine gum provides fast relief from irritability, including mood swings and distractions, and reduces the urge to smoke. It reduces inconveniences that may occur during smoking cessation therapy. The increasing demand for nicotine gum in smoking cessation therapy has encouraged vendors operating in the global market to offer a wide range of nicotine functional chewing gum. Overall, the advantages of nicotine replacement therapy, coupled with the easy availability of nicotine gums, are expected to drive the growth of the global functional chewing gum market during the forecast period.

. Tobacco smoke contains nicotine, which is highly addictive. There are several therapies to control the nicotine addiction caused by smoking tobacco; one such therapy is nicotine replacement therapy. In nicotine replacement therapy, nicotine gum is used as a replacement for cigarettes to help smokers gradually reduce the amount of nicotine they used to consume daily from tobacco. Individuals who use nicotine gum are less likely to gain weight after smoking cessation therapy. Nicotine gum provides fast relief from irritability, including mood swings and distractions, and reduces the urge to smoke. It reduces inconveniences that may occur during smoking cessation therapy. The increasing demand for nicotine gum in smoking cessation therapy has encouraged vendors operating in the global market to offer a wide range of nicotine functional chewing gum. Overall, the advantages of nicotine replacement therapy, coupled with the easy availability of nicotine gums, are expected to drive the growth of the global functional chewing gum market during the forecast period. Market Challenges - The lack of efficient chewing gum disposable techniques is one of the key challenges hindering the functional chewing gum market growth. Chewing gum is non-biodegradable since it is made from synthetic rubber. As there are no efficient disposal techniques, it is often found dropped onto the streets. Cities and countries across the world are spending heavily to remove gum from the streets. It is impossible to compost chewing gum, as it does not break down. The use of chemicals to break down chewing gum exudes a harmful odor. Birds eat chewing gum from the streets and die due to choking. Chewing gum litter is a global problem, and governments across the world are spending millions of dollars every year to clean up sticky gum on the streets. In March 2018 , the Local Government Association of the UK suggested that a chewing gum tax should be introduced to help pay to clean up the streets in the UK. Thus, improper disposal techniques of chewing gums pollute the environment and are thus considered a hazard. Thus, this may lead to an increase in tax on functional chewing gum, which will eventually affect the growth of the global functional chewing gum market during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, and challenges- Download our Sample Report right now!

Segmentation Analysis:

The functional chewing gum market report is segmented by Product (Oral health gum, Nicotine gum, Weight gum, and Lifestyle gum) and Geographic (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments

Some Companies Mentioned

The functional chewing gum market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

·

AB Natural Base SA CV



FITGUM



Gumlink Confectionery Company AS



Mars Inc.



Med CBDX



Mondelez International Inc.



Perfetti Van Melle Group BV



Simply Gum Inc.



The Hershey Co.



Think Gum LLC

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

The competitive scenario provided in the Functional Chewing Gum Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Functional Chewing Gum Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The predicted growth for the feed vitamins market share in Africa from 2021 to 2026 is USD 808.26 million at a progressing CAGR of 5.55%. Download a sample now!

from 2021 to 2026 is USD 808.26 million at a progressing CAGR of 5.55%. The finger millet market share is expected to increase by USD 3.61 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.51%. Download the sample now!

Functional Chewing Gum Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.29 Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Natural Base SA CV, FITGUM, Gumlink Confectionery Company AS, Mars Inc., Med CBDX, Mondelez International Inc., Perfetti Van Melle Group BV, Simply Gum Inc., The Hershey Co., and Think Gum LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meats

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Oral health gum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Oral health gum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Oral health gum - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Nicotine gum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Nicotine gum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Nicotine gum - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Weight gum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Weight gum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Weight gum - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Lifestyle gum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Lifestyle gum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Lifestyle gum - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AB Natural Base SA CV

Exhibit 47: AB Natural Base SA CV - Overview



Exhibit 48: AB Natural Base SA CV - Product and service



Exhibit 49: AB Natural Base SA CV - Key offerings

10.4 FITGUM

Exhibit 50: FITGUM - Overview



Exhibit 51: FITGUM - Product and service



Exhibit 52: FITGUM - Key offerings

10.5 Gumlink Confectionery Company AS

Exhibit 53: Gumlink Confectionery Company AS - Overview



Exhibit 54: Gumlink Confectionery Company AS - Product and service



Exhibit 55: Gumlink Confectionery Company AS - Key offerings

10.6 Mars Inc.

Exhibit 56: Mars Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Mars Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Mars Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 59: Mars Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Med CBDX

Exhibit 60: Med CBDX - Overview



Exhibit 61: Med CBDX - Product and service



Exhibit 62: Med CBDX - Key offerings

10.8 Mondelez International Inc.

Exhibit 63: Mondelez International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Mondelez International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 65: Mondelez International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 66: Mondelez International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Mondelez International Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Perfetti Van Melle Group BV

Exhibit 68: Perfetti Van Melle Group BV - Overview



Exhibit 69: Perfetti Van Melle Group BV - Business segments



Exhibit 70: Perfetti Van Melle Group BV - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Perfetti Van Melle Group BV - Segment focus

10.10 Simply Gum Inc.

Exhibit 72: Simply Gum Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Simply Gum Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 74: Simply Gum Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 The Hershey Co.

Exhibit 75: The Hershey Co. - Overview



Exhibit 76: The Hershey Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: The Hershey Co. - Key news



Exhibit 78: The Hershey Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: The Hershey Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Think Gum LLC

Exhibit 80: Think Gum LLC - Overview



Exhibit 81: Think Gum LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 82: Think Gum LLC - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 83: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 84: Research Methodology



Exhibit 85: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 86: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 87: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio