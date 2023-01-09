Functional chewing gum market to grow by 5.0% Y-O-Y in 2023; Increasing demand for nicotine in smoking cessation therapy will drive growth - Technavio

Jan 09, 2023, 02:30 ET
Functional chewing gum market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, including AB Natural Base SA CV, Cipla Ltd., Cloetta AB, Federation of Migros Cooperatives, Ford Gum Inc., Gumlink Confectionery Company AS, Hager and Werken GmbH and Co. KG, JOYRIDE, Makers Row Inc., Mars Inc., MD E GUM SRL, Med CBDX, Mondelez International Inc., Per Os Biosciences LLC, Perfetti Van Melle Group BV, Simply Gum Inc., The Hershey Co., Think Gum LLC, WUG Functional Gums SL, Johnson and Johnson, among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography
In 2017, the functional chewing gum market was valued at USD 7,820.22 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 4,158.83 million. The functional chewing gum market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,828.5 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.25% according to Technavio.
Functional chewing gum market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Functional chewing gum market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
- AB Natural Base SA CV - The company offers functional chewing gum such as Chicle gum base PW-060.
- Cipla Ltd. - The company offers functional chewing gum under the brand, Nicotex.
- Cloetta AB - The company offers functional chewing gum under the brands, Sportlife, and Xylifresh.
- Ford Gum Inc. - The company offers functional chewing gum such as MEG Spearmint, and MEG Arctic Mint.
Functional chewing gum market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers –
- Increasing demand for nicotine gum in smoking cessation therapy
- Growing awareness about the benefits of functional chewing gum
- Strong distribution network between manufacturers and retailers
KEY challenges –
- Lack of efficient chewing gum disposable techniques
- Safety concerns associated with functional chewing gum
- Stringent regulations and health claim validations
The functional chewing gum market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this functional chewing gum market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the functional chewing gum market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the functional chewing gum market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the functional chewing gum market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of functional chewing gum market vendors
Functional Chewing Gum Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
168
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.25%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 2828.5 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
5.0
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 42%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
AB Natural Base SA CV, Cipla Ltd., Cloetta AB, Federation of Migros Cooperatives, Ford Gum Inc., Gumlink Confectionery Company AS, Hager and Werken GmbH and Co. KG, JOYRIDE, Makers Row Inc., Mars Inc., MD E GUM SRL, Med CBDX, Mondelez International Inc., Per Os Biosciences LLC, Perfetti Van Melle Group BV, Simply Gum Inc., The Hershey Co., Think Gum LLC, WUG Functional Gums SL, and Johnson and Johnson
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global functional chewing gum market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global functional chewing gum market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Ditribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Ditribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel
- 6.3 Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Convenience stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Convenience stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Product
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 7.3 Oral health gum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Oral health gum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Oral health gum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Oral health gum - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Oral health gum - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Nicotine gum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Nicotine gum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Nicotine gum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Nicotine gum - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Nicotine gum - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Weight gum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Weight gum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Weight gum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Weight gum - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Weight gum - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Lifestyle gum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Lifestyle gum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Lifestyle gum - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Lifestyle gum - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Lifestyle gum - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 118: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 AB Natural Base SA CV
- Exhibit 120: AB Natural Base SA CV - Overview
- Exhibit 121: AB Natural Base SA CV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: AB Natural Base SA CV - Key offerings
- 12.4 Cipla Ltd.
- Exhibit 123: Cipla Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Cipla Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 125: Cipla Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 126: Cipla Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: Cipla Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Cloetta AB
- Exhibit 128: Cloetta AB - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Cloetta AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: Cloetta AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: Cloetta AB - Segment focus
- 12.6 Ford Gum Inc.
- Exhibit 132: Ford Gum Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Ford Gum Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 134: Ford Gum Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Gumlink Confectionery Company AS
- Exhibit 135: Gumlink Confectionery Company AS - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Gumlink Confectionery Company AS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 137: Gumlink Confectionery Company AS - Key offerings
- 12.8 Hager and Werken GmbH and Co. KG
- Exhibit 138: Hager and Werken GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Hager and Werken GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: Hager and Werken GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 12.9 Mars Inc.
- Exhibit 141: Mars Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Mars Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: Mars Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.10 MD E GUM SRL
- Exhibit 144: MD E GUM SRL - Overview
- Exhibit 145: MD E GUM SRL - Product / Service
- Exhibit 146: MD E GUM SRL - Key offerings
- 12.11 Med CBDX
- Exhibit 147: Med CBDX - Overview
- Exhibit 148: Med CBDX - Product / Service
- Exhibit 149: Med CBDX - Key offerings
- 12.12 Mondelez International Inc.
- Exhibit 150: Mondelez International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Mondelez International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 152: Mondelez International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 153: Mondelez International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 154: Mondelez International Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.13 Per Os Biosciences LLC
- Exhibit 155: Per Os Biosciences LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Per Os Biosciences LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 157: Per Os Biosciences LLC - Key offerings
- 12.14 Perfetti Van Melle Group BV
- Exhibit 158: Perfetti Van Melle Group BV - Overview
- Exhibit 159: Perfetti Van Melle Group BV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 160: Perfetti Van Melle Group BV - Key offerings
- 12.15 Simply Gum Inc.
- Exhibit 161: Simply Gum Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 162: Simply Gum Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 163: Simply Gum Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.16 The Hershey Co.
- Exhibit 164: The Hershey Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 165: The Hershey Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 166: The Hershey Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 167: The Hershey Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 168: The Hershey Co. - Segment focus
- 12.17 Think Gum LLC
- Exhibit 169: Think Gum LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 170: Think Gum LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 171: Think Gum LLC - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 172: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 173: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 174: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 175: Research methodology
- Exhibit 176: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 177: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 178: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
