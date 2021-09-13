Functional Drinks Market | $ 46.11 Bn Growth Expected during 2021-2025 | Technavio Who are the Key Players in the functional beverages market?

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Archer Daniels Midland Co., Danone SA, Monster Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Archer Daniels Midland Co., Danone SA, Monster Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The health benefits of functional beverages will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Functional Drinks Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Functional Beverages Market is segmented as below:

Product

Energy Beverages



Functional Fruit and Vegetable Juices



Sports Beverages



Prebiotic and Probiotic Drinks



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Learn about additional trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41482

Functional Drinks Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the functional beverages market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Danone SA, Monster Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Functional Drinks Market size

Functional Drinks Market trends

Functional Drinks Market industry analysis

New product launches are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as increasing concerns about obesity may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the functional drinks market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Beauty Drinks Market - Global beauty drinks market is segmented by product (collagen protein, vitamins and minerals, fruit extracts, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Energy Drinks Market in Latin America - Energy drinks market in Latin America is segmented by product (sparkling energy drinks and still energy drinks) and geography (Brazil, Mexico, Peru, and rest of Latin America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Functional Drinks Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist functional drinks market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the functional drinks market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the functional drinks market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of functional drinks market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Energy beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Functional fruit and vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Sports beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Prebiotic and probiotic drinks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Danone SA

Monster Beverage Corp.

Nestle SA

PepsiCo Inc.

Red Bull GmbH

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

