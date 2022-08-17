Functional Drinks Market size to grow by USD 179.28 Bn, Market Research Insights highlight the new product launches as Key Driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report, the Functional Drinks Market will witness a YOY growth of 7.40% in 2021 at a CAGR of 11.33% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (energy beverages, functional fruit and vegetable juices, sports beverages, prebiotic and probiotic drinks, and others), distribution channel (on-trade and off-trade), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, APAC, North America, Europe, and South America).

Vendor Insights

The global Functional Drinks Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Danone SA

Monster Beverage Corp.

Nestlé SA

NextFoods Inc.

PepsiCo Inc.

Red Bull GNBH

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

The Coca-Cola Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 40% of market growth. In APAC, China is the main market for functional beverages. This region's market will grow more quickly than other regions' markets. The demand for functional drinks is expected to rise in APAC during the projected period as a result of new product introductions, enhanced flavor and versatility, and strong marketing support.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Germany, and Japan are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Functional Drinks Market during the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics

A major factor influencing the growth of the global market for functional drinks is new product introductions. An important trend that is influencing the growth of the global market for functional drinks is the rising popularity of e-commerce.

Moreover, The worldwide non-alcoholic beverage market has a sector called functional drinks that is rapidly expanding. Due to the inclusion of a variety of useful substances, these drinks provide several health benefits. Prebiotics can aid in the prevention of gastrointestinal conditions, diarrhea, and indigestion, which strengthens immunity. The digestive tract contains probiotic bacteria that boost the immune system and reduce chronic inflammation, which could otherwise result in several disorders.

However, rising obesity-related issues would be a major obstacle to the expansion of the worldwide functional drink market. Download a free sample Report

Functional Drinks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.33% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 179.28 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.40 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, APAC, North America, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Danone SA, Monster Beverage Corp., Nestlé SA, NextFoods Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GNBH, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca-Cola Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

