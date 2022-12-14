Functional drinks market to grow by 7.74% Y-O-Y in 2023, Archer Daniels Midland Co. and Clif Bar and Co. emerge as Key Contributors to growth - Technavio

Dec 14, 2022, 21:15 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Functional drinks market insights -
- Vendors: 15+, including Archer Daniels Midland Co., Clif Bar and Co., Danone, Glanbia Plc, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Kerry Group Plc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Kruger GmbH and Co. KG, Lifeway Foods Inc., Monster Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Probi AB, and Red Bull GmbH among others.
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
- Segments: Product, Application, and Geography
To understand more about the functional drinks market, request a sample report
In 2017, the functional drinks market was valued at USD 82.50 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 21.16 million. The functional drinks market size is estimated to grow by USD 57.04 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.28% according to Technavio.
Functional drinks market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
- For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!
Functional drinks market - Vendor Insights
The global functional drinks market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous regional and international vendors. The current market includes companies of varying sizes. The vendors in the market compete in terms of product differentiation, portfolio, and pricing. The increasing number of vendors offering new flavors and the influx of private-label brands are intensifying the competition in the market. Thus, to survive and succeed in the competitive environment, the vendors need to distinguish their products and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –
- Clif Bar and Co. - The company offers functional drinks that include energy gel and energy drink mix which are beneficial for tired muscles and crafted for recovery after activity.
- Danone - The company offers functional drinks that are consumed for daily use under the brand names Aqua, Bonafont, Evian, Volvic, and Salus.
- Glanbia Plc - The company offers functional drinks that provide energy to gut health, and immunity support; beauty drinks; and energy shots to meet a wide range of nutrition needs.
Functional drinks market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers –
- New product launches
- Health benefits of functional drinks
- Increasing consumption by millennials
KEY challenges –
- Increasing concerns about obesity
- Providing clean labeling
- Threat from other health and wellness products
Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a free sample report!
The functional drinks market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
Why Buy?
- Add credibility to strategy
- Analyzes competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report
What are the key data covered in this functional drinks market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the functional drinks market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the functional drinks market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the functional drinks market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of functional drinks market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
- The functional coffee market size is expected to increase by USD 2.36 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85%. The increasing consumption of coffee is notably driving the functional coffee market growth, although factors such as fluctuating prices of coffee beans may impede the market growth.
- At an accelerating CAGR of 10.78%, the sports and energy drinks market size is expected to increase by USD 65.63 billion from 2021 to 2026. The consumer focus on health and wellness is notably driving the sports and energy drinks market growth, although factors such as increasing cases of obesity may impede the market growth.
|
Functional Drinks Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
174
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.28%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 57.04 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
7.74
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 40%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Archer Daniels Midland Co., Clif Bar and Co., Danone, Glanbia Plc, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Kerry Group Plc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Kruger GmbH and Co. KG, Lifeway Foods Inc., Monster Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PepsiCo Inc., Probi AB, Red Bull GmbH, Suntory Beverage and Food Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global functional drinks market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global functional drinks market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Energy beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Energy beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Energy beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Energy beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Energy beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Functional fruit and vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Functional fruit and vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Functional fruit and vegetable juices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Functional fruit and vegetable juices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Functional fruit and vegetable juices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Sports beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Sports beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Sports beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Sports beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Sports beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Prebiotic and probiotic drinks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Prebiotic and probiotic drinks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Prebiotic and probiotic drinks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Prebiotic and probiotic drinks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Prebiotic and probiotic drinks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Application
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 7.3 Health and wellness - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Health and wellness - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Health and wellness - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Health and wellness - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Health and wellness - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Weight loss - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Weight loss - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Weight loss - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Weight loss - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Weight loss - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 109: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 111: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 112: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 118: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Exhibit 120: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Clif Bar and Co.
- Exhibit 124: Clif Bar and Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Clif Bar and Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Clif Bar and Co. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Danone
- Exhibit 127: Danone - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Danone - Business segments
- Exhibit 129: Danone - Key news
- Exhibit 130: Danone - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: Danone - Segment focus
- 12.6 Glanbia Plc
- Exhibit 132: Glanbia Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 133: Glanbia Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 134: Glanbia Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: Glanbia Plc - Segment focus
- 12.7 Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation
- Exhibit 136: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation - Product / Service
- Exhibit 138: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation - Key offerings
- 12.8 Kerry Group Plc
- Exhibit 139: Kerry Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 140: Kerry Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 141: Kerry Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 142: Kerry Group Plc - Segment focus
- 12.9 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
- Exhibit 143: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 144: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 145: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 146: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 147: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.10 Kruger GmbH and Co. KG
- Exhibit 148: Kruger GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 149: Kruger GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 150: Kruger GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 12.11 Lifeway Foods Inc.
- Exhibit 151: Lifeway Foods Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Lifeway Foods Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 153: Lifeway Foods Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.12 Monster Beverage Corp.
- Exhibit 154: Monster Beverage Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 155: Monster Beverage Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 156: Monster Beverage Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 157: Monster Beverage Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.13 Nestle SA
- Exhibit 158: Nestle SA - Overview
- Exhibit 159: Nestle SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 160: Nestle SA - Key news
- Exhibit 161: Nestle SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 162: Nestle SA - Segment focus
- 12.14 Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 163: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 164: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 165: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 166: Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.15 PepsiCo Inc.
- Exhibit 167: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 168: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 169: PepsiCo Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 170: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 171: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.16 Probi AB
- Exhibit 172: Probi AB - Overview
- Exhibit 173: Probi AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 174: Probi AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 175: Probi AB - Segment focus
- 12.17 Red Bull GmbH
- Exhibit 176: Red Bull GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 177: Red Bull GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 178: Red Bull GmbH - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 182: Research methodology
- Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 184: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article