Functional Drinks Market Worth $93.68 Billion by 2019 | CAGR: 6.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, October 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global functional drinks market size is expected to reach USD 93.68 billion by 2019, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



Globally, the market for functional drinks is treading along a healthy growth track. It is particularly true in countries such as the U.K., U.S., and China. Despite functional drinks being more expensive than conventional substitutes (such as carbonated drinks), the market is expected to post noteworthy growth during the forecast period.

The global functional drinks market reached a valuation of USD 69.68 billion in 2014. As health awareness becomes an increasingly important issue in many countries, consumers may shift from sugary soft drinks to healthier alternatives in the functional drinks segment, boosting market growth.

In U.S., large chain stores such as Walmart have strong presence. These stores offer consumers a more extensive choice of products at lower prices than smaller competitor supermarkets. Influx of new flavors and products is also working in favor of the market.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Functional Drinks Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Sports Drinks, Energy Drinks, Nutraceutical Drinks), By Region (US., Canada, Mexico, U.K.), And Segment Forecasts, 2010 - 2019" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/functional-drinks-market

F urther Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The global functional drinks market is fragmented in nature, with the top four players holding 55.2% of the total market

The U.S. functional drinks market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.1% in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to rising penetration of functional drinks in the U.S.

Energy drinks formed the largest segment in the global functional drinks market, accounting for 55.8% of the total value in 2014

Key participants include The Coca-Cola Company, Monster Beverage Corporation, PepsiCo, Red Bull GmbH, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd, Suntory Group, Danone SA, and Nestlé.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Real Estate Market - The global real estate market size is estimated to be USD 3,505.2 billion by 2016.

Pet Care Market - The global pet care market size was estimated at USD 131.70 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period.

Movies and Entertainment Market - The Global movies & entertainment market was valued at USD 80.98 billion in 2016 and is expected to keep growing over the forecast period.

Hair Care Market - The global hair care market was valued at USD 160 Billion in 2016 and is expected to grow further over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global functional drinks market based on type and region:

Functional Drinks Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2010 - 2019) Energy drinks Sports drinks Nutraceutical drinks

Functional Drinks Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2010 - 2019) U.S. Canada Mexico UK



Explore the BI enabled intuitive market research database, Grand View Compass, by Grand View Research, Inc.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.