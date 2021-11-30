Functional Fluids Market to Record a CAGR of 4.79% by 2025 | Growing Prominence of Synthetic Functional Fluids to Drive Growth | Technavio

The functional fluids market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Functional Fluids Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Application

Transportation



Industrial



Construction

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Functional Fluids Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the functional fluids market include BASF SE, BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Croda International Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Petroliam Nasional Berhad, and Royal Dutch Shell Plc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the functional fluids market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The demand for process oils and metalworking fluids spurred by the transportation industry, growing prominence of synthetic functional fluids, and demand for functional fluids market in the automobile sector will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the susceptibility to microbial attacks will hamper the market growth.

Functional Fluids Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

Technavio's market forecast report offers an updated analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as the contribution of all regions to the growth of the functional fluids market size. According to our analysis, APAC will record a fast growth rate during the forecast period. As a result, the region should offer several growth opportunities to market vendors. Moreover, 42% of the market's growth is expected to originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key country for the functional fluids market in the region.

Functional Fluids Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist functional fluids market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the functional fluids market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the functional fluids market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of functional fluids market vendors

Functional Fluids Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.34 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Croda International Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Petroliam Nasional Berhad , and Royal Dutch Shell Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

