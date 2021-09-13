Functional Foods and Beverages Market in Packaged Foods & Meats Industry | Technavio estimates $ 106.64 Bn Growth during 2021-2025
Who are the Major players in Functional F&B market?
Sep 13, 2021, 01:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The functional foods and beverages market size is expected to increase by USD 106.64 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
The functional f&b market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits associated with functional foods and beverages.
Technavio analyzes the market by Product (Functional foods and Functional beverages) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Product innovations are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the functional foods and beverages market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The functional foods and beverages market covers the following areas:
Functional F&B Market Sizing
Functional F&B Market Forecast
Functional F&B Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Campbell Soup Co.
- Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd.
- General Mills Inc.
- Kellogg Co.
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
- Nestle SA
- PepsiCo Inc.
- The Kraft Heinz Co.
- Unilever Group
Global Functional Flours Market - Global functional flours market is segmented by application (RTE products, bakery products, soups and sauces, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Global Functional Water Market - Global functional water market is segmented by product (flavored functional water and unflavored functional water) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Functional foods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Functional beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Campbell Soup Co.
- Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd.
- General Mills Inc.
- Kellogg Co.
- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
- Nestle SA
- PepsiCo Inc.
- The Kraft Heinz Co.
- Unilever Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
