Functional Foods Market Report 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

Analysing the "Superfoods" Trend and Forecasts for Functional Dairy, Bakery & Cereal, Baby Food, Fats & Oils, Meat, Fish & Eggs and Others Plus Profiles on the Leading Companies and Regional and Leading National Markets Analysis

The new report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers an updated outlook for the global functional foods market and growing "superfood" trend. Visiongain assesses that the functional foods market will generate revenues of $69.73bn in 2018.

Report Scope

• Global functional foods market forecasts from 2018-2028

• Regional functional foods market forecasts from 2018-2028 covering

- North America

- South America

- Western Europe

- Eastern Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Middle East and Africa

• Country level functional foods forecasts from 2018-2028 covering

- US

- Canada

- Mexico

- UK

- Germany

- Japan

- Brazil

- UAE

- RoW.

• Functional foods submarket forecasts from 2018-2028 covering

- Functional Dairy

- Functional Bakery & Cereal

- Functional Baby Food

- Functional Fats & Oils

- Functional Meat, Fish & Eggs

- Other Functional Foods

• Analysis of the key factors driving growth in the global, regional and country level functional foods markets from 2018-2028

• Profiles and competitive positioning map of the leading 15 functional foods companies

- Abbott Laboratories

- ADM

- Arla

- BASF

- Danone

- Dean Foods

- General Mills

- Glanbia plc

- GlaxoSmithKline plc

- Kellogg

- Nestle

- Orkla Group

- PepsiCo

- Raisio Group

- Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Abbot Laboratories

Aduna Ltd

Aesthetic

Aggelakis S.A.

Alara Wholefoods Ltd

Alere Inc.

Alimentos Sanygran S.L.

AlpiPan S.r.l.

Alpro

Alterial Les Recettes de Celiane

Alternis Sàrl

Amazing Grass

Amazon

Andros Group

Annie's, Inc

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Arla Foods

Aston Foods and Food Ingredients

Atrium Innovations

Balsajo Black Garlic (UK) Ltd

Balviten Sp.z.o.o

BASF SE

Benecol Business

BetterBody Foods

Big Bear Group

Bioalimenta SRL

Bioferme oy

Biogran

Biotrap

Biovegan GmbH

Bisco Misr

Blue Bottle Coffee

Bonvita B.V.

Bo-Shin Flavors & Food Ingredients Ins

Botaniex, Inc.

Bravo Europe

C. Hahne Muhlenwerke GmbH

Centrale Danone

CFR Pharmaceuticals

Chameleon Cold-Brew

Chamtor SA

Changsha Gree Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Chicago Bar Company LLC

Chr. Hansen

Cilag GmbH International

Creative Nature

Damhert Nutrition nv

Danone

De Halm

Dean Foods

Devondale Murray Goulburn

Domretor

Eaststarch C.V

Facundo Blanco S.A.

Fitplein.nl B.V.

Galderma

Geneferm Biotechnology

General Mills

Gilro LTD

Glanbia plc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Grass Advantage LLC (Amazing Grass)

Green Island International TCM Group Ltd

Groupe Danone

Groupe Lactalis

Halayeb

Hanmi Natural Nutrition Co., Ltd

Harke Group

Healthy Foods Supplies LTD

Hi-Food Spa

Hion Ltd

IDEV Technologies

Insect Biotech

IREKS GmbH

Jentschura International GmbH

Kellogg Co

Kiantama Oy

Kirin Holdings Company Ltd

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Kreglinger Europe

Lanxess Aktiengesellschaft

LB Bulgaricum

Leader Foods Oy

Lifefood Czech Republic s.r.o.

Lifeplan Ltd

Linwoods Health Foods

Loaf Of Nature

Lucy Bee

Lyckeby Starch AB

Mass Foods

Mattisson Healthcare

Medical

Megmilk snow brand Co

Merric Pet Care

Natureal

Natures Aid Ltd

Natures Happiness

Naturya

Navitas Naturals

Nestle

Novotech Nutraceuticals, Inc.

Nurture Inc.

Nutrisens SAS

Nutrition Dynamics

Of The Earth Superfoods

OptiMedica Corporation

Orgain, Inc

Organic Burst World S.A.

Origin Earth Ltd.

Originall

Orkla Group

Orkla Health AS

Oskri Corp

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

PepsiCo

Pfizer Nutrition

Pharmacare Europe Ltd

Primal Food Ltd

Puratos NV

Quegen Biotech

Raisio Group

Rcl Foods

Ritmo Investimentos

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Sinorey Foods Co., Ltd.

Specialty Commodities Inc

St. Jude

Standard Functional Foods Group, Inc.

Stonegate

Suntory

Super Foodies

Superfoods and more Wholesale

Superfruit Scandinavia AB

SuperLife Ltd

Tendyne Holdings, Inc

The Green Labs LLC

The Isopure Company, LLC

thinkThin, LLC

Toda Kogyo Corp.

Unilever

Valio

Veropharm

Vivatinell

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.

WhiteWave

WILD Flavours

Xi'an Aquar Technoplogy & Business Co.,Ltd.

Zingology Ltd.



List of Organisations Mentioned in this Report

European Food Safety Authority (EFSA)

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)

Japanese Food Safety Commission

Japanese Ministry of Education, Science and Culture

Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW)

Japanese Pharmaceutical Affairs and Food Sanitation Council

National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA)

Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

State Council Legislative Office (SCLO) China

The Brazilian Association of Foods for Special Purposes and Congeners (ABIAD)

The Committee for Scientific and Technical Assessment of Functional and New Foods (CTCAF)

The Mexican Government

Tufts University

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

UK NHS

World Health Organization (WHO)

