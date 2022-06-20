Functional Safety Market Set To Reach $8,990.6 Million by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the recent study published by P&S Intelligence, the functional safety market accounted for $4,839.2 million revenue in 2021, which is set to reach $8,990.6 million by 2030, growing at a 7.1% CAGR between 2021 and 2030. The functional safety concept is applicable to a variety of businesses where modern technology in safety-related systems is vital. It ensures that the systems provide the necessary risk reduction to ensure equipment and worker protection.

Key Findings of Functional Safety Market Report

The APAC market revenue will be over $2,000 million in 2030, which is also expected to advance at the highest rate in the coming years. With the growth of the strictly regulated industries, such as oil and gas and electricity, the demand for functional safety is surging in developing countries, mainly in China and India .

has a share of over 30% in the regional market. Such factors act as catalysts for the automation sector in the country. Funding is being planned to ensure growth and quality, as well as to address environmental issues and reduce overcapacity. From 2021 to 2030, the automotive and transportation sector is expected to develop at the highest rate, of more than 7.5%, in the market. Numerous technical advancements in automobiles have been made in recent years, particularly in terms of safety.

By SIL type, systems compatible with SIL3 have the biggest share of the functional safety market, and this category will also expand at the quickest rate in the coming years. Most industrial enterprises can afford systems based on this level of safety compliance.

During 2021–2030, safety sensor demand is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 7.5%. Machine safety, people security, body part protection, high-risk zone safety, and perimeter monitoring are all areas where safety sensors are employed.

Opportunities: Advancements in Manufacturing Technology

Modern technologies, including AI, ML, and IIoT, are both reflections of scientific progress and enablers of further scientific progress. Such technical capabilities might provide the much-needed benefits that surpass the advantages of the manual mode, as well as a new route for the adoption of solutions based on such technologies. IIoT is enabling safety and compliance services by facilitating analysis, monitoring, and control, as well as the practical management of physical processes, all of which aid in enhancing system performance.

Biggest Players in Functional Safety Market

To increase consumer satisfaction and improve their portfolios, industry participants are focused on product introductions. The top market participants are:

Omron Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Schneider Electric SE

Rockwell Automation Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

General Electric Co.

TUV Rheiland AG

Hima Paul Hildebrandt GmbH

Funtional Safety Market Segmentation Analysis

By Safety System

Burner Management Systems

Turbo Machinery Control System

High-Integrity Pressure Protection Systems

Fire & Gas Monitoring Control System

Emergency Shutdown Systems

Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition

Distributed Control System

By Device

Safety Sensors

Safety Controllers

Safety Switches

Programmable Safety Systems

Emergency Stop Devices

Final Control Elements

By Sales Channel

Direct

Indirect

By SIL Type

SIL 1

SIL 2

SIL 3

SIL 4

By End User

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Automotive and Transportation

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

