Functional Safety Market to Witness CAGR of 8% (2022-2028) on account of Increasing Demand for Reliable Security System | UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Functional Safety Market is expected to reach at 7.5 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 8% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Device Type (Safety Sensors, Safety controllers/Modules/Relays, Safety Switches, Programmable Safety Systems, Emergency Stop Devices, Final Control Elements, and Others); Safety Systems (Burner Management System, Turbomachinery Control System, High-Integrity Pressure Protection Systems, Fire & Gas Monitoring Control System, Emergency Shutdown Systems, Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition System, Distributed Control System); End-User (Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Automotive, and Others); Region/Country.

The Functional Safety market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Functional Safety market. The Functional Safety market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Functional Safety market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

Functional safety is an important part of an entire safety approach that relies on a system or component of equipment functioning appropriately to its inputs. Industry 4.0 provides a new all-encompassing concept for modern factories. The significance of safety in such modern factories cannot be overstated. Functional safety enables users to get assurance that a part of equipment can perform its function safely while relying upon its use. Also, the rapid demand for safety systems in the oil and gas industry and the rise in the requirement for reliable safety systems to ensure personnel and asset protection are also anticipated to flourish the growth of the functional safety market.

Moreover, factors such as strict obligatory safety standards and government policies associated with the protection of the systems and personnel concerning are the most important factors chargeable for the expansion of the global Functional Safety Market. Additionally, the rising awareness and considerations relating to the protection of people also are expected to spice up the expansion of this market.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Omron Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, TUVRheiland AG, Emerson Electric Co., Bosch Rexroth AG, and General Electric.

COVID-19 Impact

Due to lockdown restrictions schools closed across the globe coupled with the closure of borders, stringent lockdowns, and supply chain issues act as restraining factors for the onsite deployment of functional safety solutions. Moreover, manufacturers and several industrial sectors have reduced their employees owing to the declining economic condition. Moreover, the stringent regulations have affected the supply chain and the overall manufacturing ecosystem, including the logistics which negatively impacted the market size of functional safety.

The global Functional Safety market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on safety systems, the functional safety market is classified into the burner management system, turbomachinery control system, high-integrity pressure protection systems, fire and gas monitoring control system, emergency shutdown systems, supervisory control, and data acquisition system, and distributed control system. Among these, the emergence service systems segment to hold a significant share in the market in 2020. As it brings the production facilities to a safe state and protects the personnel, the assets, and the environment if hazardous situations occur.

Based on End-User, the functional safety market has been classified into oil and gas, power generation, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, automotive, and others. The automotive segment is to witness higher adoption of the functional safety market during the forecast period. These sensors are developed and designed to ensure a safe output based on the logic in case of a measurement or signal transmission does not occur. Also, Safety sensor-based products are incorporated into functional safety systems for different applications such as to sense movement and position of machinery, tracking tooling data, and helping integrate automated systems.

Functional Safety Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and the Rest of North America )

( , , and the Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , Australia , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

APAC is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increase in industrialization in developing nations such as China and India. Furthermore, the increased acceptance of international functional safety standards in the region is mainly due to the robust growth of heavily regulated industries such as oil & gas and power.

The major players targeting the market include

Omron Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

TUVRheiland AG

Emerson Electric Co.

Bosch Rexroth AG

General Electric

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Functional Safety Market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the functional safety market?

Which factors are influencing the functional safety market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the functional safety market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the functional safety market?

What are the demanding global regions of the functional safety market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography.

Functional Safety Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2022-2028 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 8% Market size 2028 USD 7.5 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region APAC to Dominate the Global Functional Safety Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, Australia Companies profiled Omron Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, TUVRheiland AG, Emerson Electric Co., Bosch Rexroth AG, and General Electric. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Device Type, Safety Systems, By End-User; By Region/Country

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.

