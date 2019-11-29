Functional Safety Market Worth $7.1 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research report "Functional Safety Market by Offering (Component (Safety Sensor, Programmable Safety System, Final Control Element), Services), System (ESD, TMC, F&G, HIPPS, BMS), Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Power Generation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Functional Safety Market was worth USD 4.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.8%. The major factors fueling the growth include strict mandates for safety regulations, surging demand for safety systems in the oil & gas industry, high requirement for reliable safety systems to ensure personnel and asset protection, and rise in industrial revolution 4.0.

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=146773188

"Safety sensors to lead functional safety market by 2024"

The rising demand for functional safety-certified sensors in process industries and the increasing implementation of regulatory measures pertaining to functional safety by several governments are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, sensors used in a safety system are developed and designed to ensure safe, logic-based outputs in case a measurement or signal transmission does not occur. Safety sensors are used in automatic safety barriers, edges, electronic safety sensors, emergency stops (e-stops), palm buttons, safety controls, laser scanners, light curtains, mats, optoelectronic devices (single and multi-beam), and two-hand safety controls. Further, safety sensor is leading functional safety market as they perform important functions such as continuous process sensing and finding inconsistencies within processes.

"Emergency shutdown systems to hold largest share of functional safety market during forecast period"

The rising demand for functional safety-certified ESD systems in several industries and the increasing implementation of functional safety measures by several governments are the key factors driving the growth of the market for ESD systems. Oil & gas plants are prone to incidents that can adversely affect people and the environment. Functional safety systems such as emergency shutdown systems can considerably reduce the risk of accidents in oil & gas plants by initiating plant shutdown in emergencies. Therefore, functional safety systems are widely used in the oil & gas industry. ESD systems are widely used in petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, power, and healthcare industries.

"Europe to be largest market for functional safety systems during forecast period"

Europe presents a substantial market for functional safety systems as functional safety standards are strictly followed within the European Economic Area (comprises all European Union countries). The region's safety standards and directives restrict the supply and operations of machines that do not meet the regulatory requirements. The region's stringent regulatory standards and safety directives are driving the growth of the functional safety market in Europe.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Functional Safety Market"

156 – Tables

39 – Figures

198 – Pages

Enquiry Before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=146773188

Major players in the functional safety market include Emerson (US), Honeywell (US), Rockwell (US), ABB (Switzerland), Schneider (France), Yokogawa (Japan), General Electric (US), Hima Paul (US), Omron (Japan), Siemens (Germany), and Others.

Please Explore Relevant Reports:

Industrial Safety Market by Product Type (ESD, HIPPS, TMC, BMS, and F&GM), Component (Safety Sensors, Safety Switches, Programmable Safety Systems, Safety Valves, Emergency Stop Devices), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

Machine Safety Market by Component (Safety Sensors, Safety PLCs, Safety Modules/Controllers/Relays, and E-Stop Devices), Implementation, Application (Assembly, Material Handling, Packaging, Robotics), Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/functional-safety-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/functional-safety.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets