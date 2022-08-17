Functional Tea Market Size worth USD 3.13 Bn by 2026, Market Analysis Segmented by Type and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK , Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The functional tea market size is expected to grow by USD 3.13 billion at a CAGR of 6.27% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models. The report will comprise of detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments helping you to plan your business strategies. Grab your Free Sample Report on the Functional Tea Market Right Away!

Latest market research report titled Functional Tea Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The functional tea market provides a detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications.

The Top players of the Functional Tea Market are covered as:

Arteasans Beverages LLC

Associated British Foods plc

Barrys Tea

Dilmah Ceylon Tea Co. Plc

ekaterra B.V

Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Harney and Sons Fine Teas

The Republic of Tea

Tiesta Tea Co.

Unilever PLC

Simple Life International Holdings Sdn Bhd

The functional tea market will be affected by the premiumization of functional tea products. Apart from this, other market trends include a growing preference for online shopping and the expansion of organized retailing.

In addition, the health benefits of functional tea, growing demand for organic functional tea, and new product launches will aid in the market growth over the forecast period as well.

Functional Tea Market Segmentation

By Type

herbal tea



fruit tea



flower tea



others

By Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The market analysis is done on the basis of regional distribution helping us to utilize & make performance estimations for the international market over the period from 2021-2026.

The functional tea market research report shed light on the foremost regions: North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global functional tea industry by value?

What will be the size of the global functional tea industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global functional tea industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global functional tea market?

The functional tea market research report presents critical information and factual data about the functional tea industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the functional tea market study.

Functional Tea Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.27% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.26 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Arteasans Beverages LLC, Associated British Foods plc, Barrys Tea, Dilmah Ceylon Tea Co. Plc, ekaterra B.V, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Harney and Sons Fine Teas, Herbaty Szlachetne Sp. z o. o, Numi Inc., ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd., PHARMADUS BOTANICALS S.L, Tata Consumer Products Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Organic MerchantsÂ , The Republic of Tea, Tiesta Tea Co., Unilever PLC, and Simple Life International Holdings Sdn Bhd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Herbal tea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Herbal tea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Herbal tea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Herbal tea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Herbal tea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Fruit tea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Fruit tea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Fruit tea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Fruit tea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fruit tea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Flower tea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Flower tea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Flower tea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Flower tea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Flower tea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Arteasans Beverages LLC

Exhibit 97: Arteasans Beverages LLC - Overview



Exhibit 98: Arteasans Beverages LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Arteasans Beverages LLC - Key offerings

10.4 Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 100: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Herbaty Szlachetne Sp. z o. o

Exhibit 104: Herbaty Szlachetne Sp. z o. o - Overview



Exhibit 105: Herbaty Szlachetne Sp. z o. o - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Herbaty Szlachetne Sp. z o. o - Key offerings

10.6 Numi Inc.

Exhibit 107: Numi Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Numi Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Numi Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 PHARMADUS BOTANICALS S.L

Exhibit 110: PHARMADUS BOTANICALS S.L - Overview



Exhibit 111: PHARMADUS BOTANICALS S.L - Key offerings

10.8 Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Tata Consumer Products Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Tata Consumer Products Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Tata Consumer Products Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Tata Consumer Products Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 The Organic Merchants

Exhibit 116: The Organic Merchants - Overview



Exhibit 117: The Organic Merchants - Key offerings

10.10 The Republic of Tea

Exhibit 118: The Republic of Tea - Overview



Exhibit 119: The Republic of Tea - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: The Republic of Tea - Key offerings

10.11 Tiesta Tea Co.

Exhibit 121: Tiesta Tea Co. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Tiesta Tea Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Tiesta Tea Co. - Key offerings

10.12 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 124: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 125: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 127: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

food allergy among consumers: There is an increase in the number of people suffering from food allergies globally. Food allergy is caused when the immune system reacts to the ingestion of certain foods. Ingredients of packaged foods and meats that can create allergic reactions in some people include (but are not limited to) milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish (e.g., crab, lobster, and shrimp), tree nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts, and pecan), peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. Even consumption of small amounts of food allergens can trigger signs and symptoms such as digestive problems, hives, and swollen airways. In some people, a food allergy can cause severe symptoms, or even a life-threatening reaction is, known as anaphylaxis. For example, in the US, nearly 3% of the adult population suffers from shellfish allergy.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

