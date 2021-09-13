Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market in Commodity Chemicals Industry | $ 860.87 Mn growth expected during 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The textile functional finishing agent market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

The report identifies the growing demand for finishing chemicals as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The functional textile finishing agents market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing innovations and emerging new functional textiles as one of the prime reasons driving the functional textile finishing agents market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The textile functional finishing agents market covers the following areas:

Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Sizing

Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Forecast

Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Archroma Management GmbH

BASF SE

CHT Group

Covestro AG

Dow Inc.

Elkem ASA

Evonik Industries AG

Fashion Chemicals GmbH & Co. KG

Huntsman Corp.

Wacker Chemie AG

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Repellent and release - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Flame retardant - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Antimicrobial and antibacterial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Temperature regulation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

