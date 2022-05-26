Functional Water Market Size to Grow by USD 5.763 billion| Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

Find additional market insights by Technavio to help your organization foster innovation and make effective decisions. View our Exclusive Sample Report

What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?

Overview of the Market

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Factors Impacting Market Growth

Vendor Analysis

What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?

Segmentation Segments Product Flavored functional water and unflavored functional water Geography APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Functional Water Market?

The growth of the functional water market will be driven by health-consciousness among consumers. Functional water has various minerals, vitamins, herbs, and other essential elements. Many consumers are opting for functional water, with the increase in awareness about its benefits.

What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Functional Water Market?

The growing popularity of functional water with herbal ingredients is a trend in the global functional water market. Consumers are becoming aware of the health benefits of functional water infused with herbs. In addition, functional water products with herbal ingredients are a healthier alternative to sweetened and carbonated beverages. Hence, manufacturers are introducing a wide range of variants that cater to health-conscious consumers.

Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Functional Water Market?

According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the functional water market include Bridgepoint Group plc, Danone SA, Disruptive Beverages Inc., Nestle SA, NYSW Beverage Brands Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Sunsweet Growers Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca-Cola Co., and Trimino Brands among others.

Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as expanding the shelf space of functional water products at various retail outlets to increase the visibility of their products to compete in the market. In addition, vendors are introducing products with added health benefits to attract the customer base.

Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.78% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 5.763 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.40 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Bridgepoint Group plc, Danone SA, Disruptive Beverages Inc., Nestle SA, NYSW Beverage Brands Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Sunsweet Growers Inc., Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca-Cola Co., and Trimino Brands Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meats

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Flavored functional water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Flavored functional water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Flavored functional water - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Unflavored functional water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Unflavored functional water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Unflavored functional water - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Bridgepoint Group plc

Exhibit 43: Bridgepoint Group plc - Overview



Exhibit 44: Bridgepoint Group plc - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Bridgepoint Group plc - Key News



Exhibit 46: Bridgepoint Group plc - Key offerings

10.4 Danone SA

Exhibit 47: Danone SA - Overview



Exhibit 48: Danone SA - Business segments



Exhibit 49: Danone SA - Key News



Exhibit 50: Danone SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 51: Danone SA - Segment focus

10.5 Disruptive Beverages Inc.

Exhibit 52: Disruptive Beverages Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Disruptive Beverages Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 54: Disruptive Beverages Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Nestle SA

10.7 NYSW Beverage Brands Inc.

Exhibit 59: NYSW Beverage Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 60: NYSW Beverage Brands Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 61: NYSW Beverage Brands Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 PepsiCo Inc.

Exhibit 62: PepsiCo Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 63: PepsiCo Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: PepsiCo Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: PepsiCo Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Sunsweet Growers Inc.

Exhibit 66: Sunsweet Growers Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Sunsweet Growers Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 68: Sunsweet Growers Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Suntory Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 69: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Suntory Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 The Coca-Cola Co.

Exhibit 73: The Coca-Cola Co. - Overview



Exhibit 74: The Coca-Cola Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: The Coca-Cola Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: The Coca-Cola Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Trimino Brands

Exhibit 77: Trimino Brands - Overview



Exhibit 78: Trimino Brands - Product and service



Exhibit 79: Trimino Brands - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 81: Research Methodology



Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 83: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations

