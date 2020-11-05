Fundamental Underwriters Donates $2,800 to Drexel Neuman Academy's Adopt-A-Student Program

CHADDS FORD, Pa., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundamental Underwriters, a specialty managing general underwriter, announced today that it has donated $2,800 to Drexel Neuman Academy to support the school's Adopt-A-Student program. The donation will cover the cost of tuition for a 4th grade student from Chester, Penn.

"We greatly appreciate your generosity and support of our Adopt-A-Student initiative," said Drexel Neuman Academy President Alice Sylvester in a letter to Fundamental Underwriters leadership. "You exemplify the meaning of togetherness and create light in a time filled with so much darkness. Every day we thank God for each of you and the difference you continue to make in the lives of our children."

"Education is the most important way we can empower children, and we are honored to help provide tuition support for a local child," said Abel Travis, vice president, Fundamental Underwriters. "Drexel Neuman Academy strives to provide its students with a challenging curriculum and a safe environment to learn and we look forward to doing all we can to assist in that effort."

About Fundamental Underwriters

Fundamental Underwriters is a division of AF Group and its subsidiaries. Insurance policies are issued by Third Coast Insurance Company. For more information, visit FundamentalUW.com.

