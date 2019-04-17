FundCount Awarded Best Client Accounting Solution at the WealthBriefing European Awards

BOSTON, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FundCount, LLC, a worldwide provider of accounting and investment analysis software, today announced that it has won Best Client Accounting solution at the WealthBriefing European Awards ceremony held in London. These well-respected annual awards recognize top providers in the private banking, wealth management and trusted advisor communities. This marks the second year in a row that FundCount has received the Best Client Accounting distinction.

FundCount software is used by single and multi-family offices, fund administrators, hedge funds and private equity firms around the world. An integrated solution with all partnership and portfolio accounting, general ledger and reporting on a single platform, FundCount provides wealth managers with operational efficiency and a single source of investment truth.

The judges were impressed with FundCount's newly introduced functionality that automates all facets of accounts payable and cash management. "As a result of this and the company's existing offering, FundCount can provide clients with enhanced efficiency, reduced operational risk and lower cost," said a member of the judging panel.

"Since family offices run lean, they look for comprehensive solutions that streamline all aspects of their back-office accounting operations," said Alex Ivanov, CEO and founder of FundCount. "We are honored to be recognized by WealthBriefing as Best Client Accounting solution based on the strengths of our core offering and our new accounts payable and cash management functionality, which further improves operational efficiency."

Founded in 1999, FundCount provides integrated accounting and investment analysis software that improves operational efficiency and delivers immediate, actionable intelligence to clients around the globe. Today, over 125 single and multi-family offices, fund administrators, hedge funds and private equity firms worldwide with assets totaling more than U.S. $150 billion rely on FundCount for accurate, timely information and flexible reporting. FundCount supports its growing client base from the company's U.S. headquarters and four additional international locations. For more information, visit www.fundcount.com.

ClearView Financial Media was founded by CEO, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality 'need to know' information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the WealthBriefing group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events programme. With teams based in London, Singapore, Switzerland, US, South Africa and the Philippines, the company is one of the fastest-growing media groups serving the financial services sector.

