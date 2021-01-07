FundCount Hires Director of Professional Services to Support Continued Growth

BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FundCount, LLC, a worldwide provider of accounting and investment analysis software for family offices, fund administrators, hedge funds and private equity firms, today announced that Carissa Turnell has joined the company as Director of Professional Services.

A senior-level executive and member of the management team, Turnell will be responsible for leading FundCount's global software implementation and client service groups. She will work closely with sales, product development and marketing to streamline implementation and deepen FundCount's "customer-first" focus.

"We are pleased to welcome Carissa to the FundCount team," said Alex Ivanov, CEO and founder of FundCount. "With more than 20 years of experience in operations and technology across financial institutions and wealth management firms, Carissa will be an asset in helping clients improve processes for greater efficiency. She will ensure we continue to deliver best-in-class service throughout all phases of implementation and ongoing post-implementation support."

"I am excited to join a growing company that is so intently focused on customer satisfaction," said Turnell. "I look forward to working closely with FundCount clients to meet their specific needs and deliver results that surpass their expectations."

Editor's Notes

About FundCount

Founded in 1999, FundCount provides integrated accounting and investment analysis software that improves operational efficiency and delivers immediate, actionable intelligence to clients around the globe. Today, over 135 single and multi-family offices, fund administrators, hedge funds and private equity firms worldwide with assets totaling more than U.S. $150 billion rely on FundCount for accurate, timely information and flexible reporting. FundCount supports its growing client base from the company's U.S. headquarters and four additional international locations. For more information, visit www.fundcount.com.

Media contact:

