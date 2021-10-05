FundCount Hits Trifecta at the WealthTechAsia 2021 Awards

BOSTON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FundCount, LLC, a worldwide provider of accounting and investment analysis software, today announced that it has won three categories in the 2021 WealthTechAsia Awards: Client Accounting, Client Reporting and Family Office Solution. The awards solidify the company's position as a preeminent provider of accounting software for the wealth management sector.

The WealthTechAsia Awards showcase 'best of breed' companies in the region that have demonstrated innovation and excellence during the past year. Each category is highly competitive, with a small group of finalists chosen from the large pool of entrants. The ultimate winners are selected by an independent panel of judges.

"In the company's well-written submission, FundCount demonstrated that it is a truly unified wealth management portfolio and partnership accounting system with a real-time general ledger and all capabilities embedded in a single software codebase," said one of the judges. "We were impressed by FundCount's ability to offer a single source of truth that provides clients with enhanced efficiency, reduced operational risk, and lower cost."

A comprehensive accounting and reporting solution, FundCount supports virtually all security types, account structures and transactions. It tracks complex entity relationships across generations and investments, and offers powerful data visualization capabilities that deliver valuable insight for investment decisions.

"Taking top honors for Best Accounting, Best Reporting, and Best Family Office Solution validates how seamlessly integrated all operations and data are with FundCount software," said Alex Ivanov, CEO and founder of FundCount. "We appreciate what a significant achievement it is to win not one, but three awards. We are incredibly proud of our team and are delighted to be recognized as a leader in the market."

Founded in 1999, FundCount provides integrated accounting and investment analysis software that improves operational efficiency and delivers immediate, actionable intelligence to single and multi-family offices, fund administrators, hedge funds and private equity firms around the world. FundCount is based in the U.S. with four additional international offices. For more information, visit www.fundcount.com.

Media contact:

Abby Friedman

908-904-1926

[email protected]

