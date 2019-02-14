FundCount Named Best Client Accounting and Best Client Reporting Solution at the WealthBriefing Swiss Awards 2019

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FundCount, LLC, a worldwide provider of accounting and investment analysis software, announced today that it has received awards in two categories, Best Client Accounting and Best Client Reporting, at the 2019 WealthBriefing Swiss Awards. These highly regarded annual awards recognize best of breed providers in the global private banking, wealth management and trusted advisor communities throughout Switzerland.

WealthBriefing Swiss Awards 2019

FundCount's portfolio, partnership and general ledger accounting software is used by family offices, fund administrators, hedge funds and private equity firms around the world. As a fully integrated system, it provides a single source of investment truth and a comprehensive view of wealth.

The judging panel awarded FundCount the title of Best Client Accounting, recognizing the company's "detailed and fully integrated approach." Additionally, they cited FundCount's "ability to reduce operational costs to the benefit of enhanced efficiency and reduced risk," as a contributing factor to their win in this category. Commenting on FundCount's win as Best Client Reporting solution, the judges said, "FundCount's output availability, which enables user firms to deliver extremely flexible reports across all needs is what caught our eye."

"Wealth managers expect speed, accuracy and efficiency from their software solutions," said Alex Ivanov, CEO and founder of FundCount. "This is the second year in a row that FundCount has received awards in multiple categories, which firmly acknowledges the success of our solutions in meeting the diverse accounting and reporting needs of wealth managers. We are once again honored to have won two categories in the prestigious WealthBriefing awards."

Editor's Notes

About FundCount

Founded in 1999, FundCount provides integrated accounting and investment analysis software that improves operational efficiency and delivers immediate, actionable intelligence to clients around the globe. Today, over 125 single and multi-family offices, fund administrators, hedge funds and private equity firms worldwide with assets totaling more than U.S. $150 billion rely on FundCount for accurate, timely information and flexible reporting. FundCount supports its growing client base from the company's U.S. headquarters and four additional international locations. For more information, visit www.fundcount.com.

About ClearView Financial Media Ltd ("ClearView")

ClearView Financial Media was founded by Chief Executive, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality 'need to know' information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the Family Wealth Report group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events programme. With teams based in London, Singapore, Switzerland and the Philippines, the company is one of the fastest-growing media groups serving the financial services sector.

Media contact:

Abby Friedman

908 904-1926

209244@email4pr.com

SOURCE FundCount

