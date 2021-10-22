Funded in One Hour on Kickstarter: Nanobag 5.0 - Ultralight Bags

WANCHAI, Hong Kong, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of their first four Nanobag campaigns, the Tiptop Things team has launched Nanobag 5.0. The campaign blew past their funding goal in just one hour, and raised US$125.000 in the first 48 hours of their 30-day campaign with more than 2700 backers.

In this case size matters. Nanobag is comfortable to use, disappears in your pocket, yet can hold 66lbs (30kg).

Do away with single use plastic bags forever and do it in style. Designed to be the most practical reusable bags, the Nanobag 5.0 is ultra-light, ultra-strong and ultra-foldable. It's made with a super-soft and lightweight diamond ripstop polymer that naturally folds down to a size so small that you won't even notice carrying it. These tiny high-tech bags are convenient to keep in your pocket at all times, are super comfortable to hold, and yet easily carry 66lbs (30kg). There are five different bag styles to choose from for versatility including three sizes of our shoulder bag, a sling and backpack. To keep it fun there are also eight fresh print designs and two solid colors to choose from.

Kickstarter campaign link: http://kck.st/3natVGs

Key features:

Five bag styles ranging from 12 liters to 25 liters in size

Eight colorful print designs and two solid colors

Diamond ripstop polymer fabric measuring only 0.002in (0.05 mm)

Carries 66lbs (30 kg)

Padded handles for extra comfort

Packs into small, attached pouch

Weighs from 0.59oz - 0.91oz (17g - 26g)

PFC free water repellent nano coating

Oekotex certification

A tree planted for every bag sold

The Nanobag is an environmentally friendly product that contains less materials than other bags in their category and helps reduce single use plastic bag use. To make it climate positive, one tree will be planted for every bag sold in partnership with Eden Reforestation Project.

The Kickstarter campaign will run until Friday November 19, 2021 10:00 AM UTC +07:00

For videos, stills, animated gifs and our logos please visit our electronic press kit:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FrSaKeA30LKySBqO-4MCkdXVtKOSGd3T?usp=sharing

About:

Tiptop Things is a crowdfunding company with six successful campaigns delivered, and more than 64.000 successfully shipped pledges to backers all over the world. Their mission is to infuse everyday items with premium quality and cutting-edge technologies, while having a positive impact on our planet in the process.

Contact details:

Rune Kippervik

Co-founder and creator

[email protected]

Tiptop Things Ltd.

2301, 23/F., Bayfield Building,

99 Hennessy Road,

Wanchai, Hong Kong

+852 8193 2387

SOURCE Tiptop Things Limited