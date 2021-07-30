Fundex Equipment to Offer Trimble Groundworks Machine Control System for Piling Rig Guidance

Trimble Groundworks is a 3D machine control system for piling rigs that improves efficiency and reduces downtime with stakeless navigation, monitoring productivity and quality, and managing design data from office to field. Trimble Groundworks helps optimize productivity, reduce driving time per pile for piling rigs and enables operations to work day or night and under almost any weather conditions. Part of the Trimble Connected Site ® portfolio, Trimble Groundworks is a connected solution between office and field workflows.

"Trimble Groundworks increases the value of our equipment for our customers," said Anton Hectors, manager E-systems, Fundex Equipment. "Thanks to integration of the machine control system with our Fundex Equipment foundation machines, operators can drive piles more efficiently and with higher quality."

"Both Trimble and Fundex have a long history of providing innovative solutions for piling operations," said Kevin Garcia, general manager of Trimble's Civil Construction Solutions Division. "Trimble Groundworks technology on Fundex Equipment Foundation machines will enable our customers to maximize piling productivity and safety to new levels, with a reliable and accurate workflow."

3D Guidance

Trimble Groundworks provides accurate piling depth, direction and drill hole calculation, enabling operators to drill exactly to the required depth. The Auto-Stop feature eliminates over/under drilling and reduces machine wear and tear.

Safer Piling Workflows

When Groundworks is used with Trimble Business Center software, administrators can set avoidance zones in the design file. This can alert the operator of areas to reduce blind spots. In addition, Groundworks reduces the need for surveyors and support staff to be near the machine, making worksites safer.

Layout and Record As-Built Data

Groundworks allows for operators to create an in-field stakeless piling design and export layout and as-built reports. These reports meet the International Rock Excavation Data Exchange Standard (IREDES) for workflows for machine and software interoperability.

Availability

Trimble Groundworks is available now as a factory-fit option from Fundex Equipment. To learn more about Groundworks go to trimble.com/groundworks. For more information on Fundex, visit: fundexequipment.com.

About Fundex Equipment

Fundex Equipment B.V. designs, produces and supplies multifunctional foundation machines all over the world. More than 60 years of experience in the field of various foundation techniques is the basis for the development of all their products. Fundex Equipment offers a wide range of foundation machines for various foundation techniques in the civil market with auxiliary equipment such as rotary heads, casing clamps, ring vibrators and hydraulic power packs. For more information on Fundex® Equipment products, visit: fundexequipment.com.

About Trimble Construction

Trimble is developing technology, software and services that drive the digital transformation of construction with solutions that span the entire architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. Empowering teams across the construction lifecycle, Trimble's innovative approach improves coordination and collaboration between stakeholders, teams, phases and processes. Trimble's Connected Construction strategy gives users control of their operations with best-in-class solutions and a common data environment. By automating work and transforming workflows, Trimble is enabling construction professionals to improve productivity, quality, transparency, safety, sustainability and deliver each project with confidence. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation and logistics. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

