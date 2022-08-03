FundFront and Haven Cove Partnering to Further Expand Access to Hedge Fund Strategies

The cutting-edge systematic investing strategy of Haven Cove is now available on the FundFront platform.

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FundFront, the innovative alternative investment platform that simplifies access to leading hedge fund strategies, and Haven Cove Capital Management ("Haven Cove"), today announced the introduction of Haven Cove's flagship fund on the FundFront platform, bringing a new addition to its curated menu of high performing hedge funds available to financial advisors and their investors.

Recently launched and now available on the FundFront platform is FundFront Haven Cove (HCO), which offers investors access to the performance of Haven Cove Absolute Return Fund, a systematic European liquid credit & equity strategy that aims to achieve consistent absolute returns with low volatility.

Arman Salavitabar, Founding Partner at FundFront said: "We've been really impressed with the Haven Cove team and their approach to managing investments. Haven Cove's advanced portfolio construction techniques and systematic approach have made them a strong stand out among relative value managers. We're very excited to be welcoming them to the FundFront platform. In particular, their emphasis on consistency and control should make a compelling addition to our product line-up."

As higher inflation and increased market volatility continue to challenge traditional 60/40 portfolios, investors are rebuilding more resilient portfolios by adding alternative investments to the mix. Therefore, allocations to hedge fund and liquid alternatives continues to grow in size as more investors tap into this asset class in search of diversified sources of return.

FundFront platform enables individual investors and financial advisors to access Haven Cove's cutting-edge investment strategy in a simple and efficient way with investment minimums as low as €10k.

"We are very excited to be included on the FundFront platform, a truly innovative environment – it's a great time to invest with us at Haven Cove, we've navigated the financial storms well over the last few years and we are projected to go from strength to strength over the next 18 months," says Ashley Hudd, Haven Cove's Founder & CEO.

The partnership between FundFront and Haven Cove, is part of a vision to broaden access to alternative investments. FundFront offers HCO in a certificate format enabling investors to transact similar to buying ETFs and mutual funds, without the need for cumbersome subscription and redemption processes.

About FundFront

FundFront is reimagining how investors search, discover and access alternative investments by putting investors at the centre of the experience: a platform designed to break down entry barriers and create a delightful investing experience. It is the future of investing in alternatives and a place to discover exceptional opportunities. Learn more at FundFront.

About Haven Cove Capital Management

Founded in 2018 by Ashley Hudd and Nick Greenwood, Haven Cove is a London-based multi-strategy alternative investment management firm specialised in systematic investing across both credit and equity asset classes. Haven Cove aims to provide investors with consistent absolute returns by combining three strategies with attractive risk premiums and/or alpha opportunities: European investment grade credit, systematic relative value equities and special situations equities. The Haven Cove team comes from leading financial institutions including Barclays Capital, and Cantab/GAM Systematic.

