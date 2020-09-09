Funding Available From New Tech Network for Innovative Exploration in Texas Schools

HOUSTON, Sept 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Tech Network (NTN), a leading design partner for comprehensive K – 12 school change, has officially opened the application for competitive Planning Grants (valued at more than $6,500) offered to Texas schools or districts interested in improving blended, project-based learning and implementing NTN's innovative school model.

The NTN Planning Grants include a custom school readiness assessment, access to NTN's School Design Studio courses and participation in NTN's School Design Academy. The grants allow Texas school and districts to initiate school redesign and are available to schools K-12. New Tech Network has been working with Texas schools since 2007 and now has more than 30 schools in the state.

"Through our student-centered learning model, NTN has helped schools achieve their vision for graduates by providing professional development and rich resources with a focus on project-based learning and work-based education within current school or district structures," said Lydia Dobyns, President & CEO of New Tech Network. "The NTN Planning Grants allow schools to explore this model at no cost to the district. We have a proven track record of success in Texas and look forward to the opportunity to partner with even more educators to reimagine learning in a way that creates the best outcomes for all students."

The grant application period opens today, September 9, and will close on September 23, 2020. Recipients will be announced September 28, with professional development sessions beginning in October.

NTN's Planning Grants (valued at more than $6,500) provide district and charter schools with:

Participation in New Tech Network's School Design Academy for school teams

Custom School Readiness Assessment for school teams

NTN Model Overview workshop for school and district teams

Full access to NTN School Design Studio self-paced courses

NTN virtual learning resources

House Bill 3 (HB 3) specifically offers a financial incentive for engaging in school design and professional development with NTN. In the Career and Technology Education (CTE) section of HB 3, campuses that are NTN members qualify for an additional $50 per student allotment.

To learn more about NTN in Texas, please visit: https://newtechnetwork.org/texas.

About New Tech Network

New Tech Network, a national nonprofit organization, is a leading design partner for comprehensive K-12 school change. NTN has successfully guided over 200 schools and districts in 28 states with a whole school, systemic approach where student skills are valued as much as test scores. New Tech Network provides professional development and coaching for teachers and school leaders to inspire and engage all students through authentic and challenging work. The New Tech school model features multiple student learning outcomes combined with pervasive project-based learning, an inclusive school-wide culture and the real-world use of technology tools and resources.

