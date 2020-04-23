Funding Finder Pinpoints Locally and Nationally Available COVID-19 Small Business Relief Opportunities

ROYAL OAK, Mich., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Excelerate America today officially launched a grant and loan search tool called Funding Finder (localfundingfinder.com) designed for small business owners and entrepreneurs seeking COVID-19 relief funding programs.

Funding Finder takes the work out of the small business loan and grant search, helping entrepreneurs and business owners find the financial help they need now – on both a local and national level – without all the research.

"Small business owners and entrepreneurs are busy enough simply trying to keep their businesses up and running. They do not have the time or patience to comb through spreadsheets and lists of unspecified programs or those that aren't updated," said Roy Lamphier, CEO, Excelerate America. "Users of the site get the specific national, local and other COVID-19 relief programs available to businesses in their area with a simple search of our system. The system is constantly updated because programs opening and closing with new ones are continually in the works. The Funding Finder is designed to keep businesses surviving and start thriving again."

To use, small business and entrepreneurial funding seekers simply visit www.localfundingfinder.com and enter their businesses' zip code to receive a list of COVID-19 loans and grants that includes relief programs businesses can take advantage of right now.

Each assistance opportunity, personalized by business zip code, appears within its own Program Card.

Program Cards display:

Opportunity Type: Whether the fund is a loan or grant (color-coded)

Funding Snapshot: One-sentence overview of the loan or grant

Highlights: Key info to know about the fund

Learn More: Visit a program's official page to learn more and apply

There is no application process or wait period to receive the nearly instant results. The Funding Finder database is updated regularly to ensure users are receiving the most timely and applicable results.

About Excelerate America

Excelerate America accelerates small business growth. Entrepreneurs and business owners leverage our convenient learning tools and network of trusted experts to keep focused, accountable and inspired as they pursue their individual blueprints for professional success. Learn more at www.ExcelerateAmerica.com.

SOURCE Excelerate America