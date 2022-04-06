FUNDING OF THE FUTURE NOW

NowCM – first to offer full value chain in digital primary debt markets

LUXEMBOURG, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NOWCM IS THE EUROPEAN FRONTRUNNER IN THE TRANSITION TO DIGITAL PRIMARY DEBT MARKETS. IT HAS DEVELOPED THE WORLD'S FIRST FULLY COMPLIANT AND CLOUD-NATIVE TRANSACTION MANAGEMENT PLATFORM AND REGULATED PRIMARY MARKETPLACE. FOLLOWING THE COMPLETION OF EPPF'S MAJORITY ACQUISITION OF NOWCP, IT WILL BE EXPANDING ITS DEALER-LED MARKETPLACE TO INCLUDE BONDS AND CHANGING ITS JOINT NAME TO NOWCM.

Following the completion of the acquisition of eppf's majority stake in NowCP, both companies are delighted to announce that the combined group will as of today be known as NowCM, which stands for Now Capital Markets. With the digital transition across industries accelerating, also the demands of issuers for a digital primary capital market have now become clear. NowCM fulfils these issuer demands, as well as those of investors, banks and other intermediaries through product development, co-development and partnerships.

The Partner of the Stakeholders in Primary Debt Markets

NowCM is the leading cloud-native API partner for the stakeholders in the primary capital markets in tackling the challenges and in enabling new growth opportunities. NowCM has applied its so-called APP methodology to product development, to ensure that clearly defined benefits remain at the core of its value proposition. Adopting the APP methodology refers to achieving the following key benefits for its clients and platform users:

Tangibly improve ACCESS to the capital markets by bringing down barriers to entry and increasing connectivity for all types of issuers; Radically improve PROCESSES to remove duplication, time waste and errors; and Clearly enhance PRICE DISCOVERY by connecting real-time access and process capabilities to the regulated marketplace (MTF) of NowCM, (subject to extension of regulatory licences by the ACPR and AMF).

NowCM's Products and Solutions

NowCM achieves the APP-benefits for its clients and partners through three product families, including NowDocs, NowMarkets and NowServices.

NowDocs offers the automated negotiation and production of the complete set of transaction documents. The module also enables real-time multi-party negotiations on both syndicated transaction and private placements for any conceivable structure in the primary debt markets. In combination with SEDIP®, the truly innovative Treasury as a Service (TaaS), invented by NowCM, access to the primary capital markets has never been easier or more cost-effective with estimated savings of around 70% for new entrants or infrequent issuers. In addition, our TaaS comes with a whole range of debt products with enhanced sustainability features and with applications in areas, such a project finance and municipality finance.

NowMarkets offers the world's first and only regulated primary marketplace for commercial paper, with more than €5bn having been issued. Following regulatory approvals, NowCM will be extending NowMarkets to also include bonds and a bank-led book building system.

NowServices is the third product family that enables NowCM to provide a full suite of post-transaction settlement, data management, investor relations and regulatory reporting functions. NowServices is also DLT-ready, meaning it can feed the relevant data from our MiFID2 compliant workflows into smart contracts.

NowCM's Corporate Values

NowCM seeks to catalyse the transitioning into the future digital bond markets and it will do so with and for our partners and clients by adhering to the following values:

Continuous development of products with APP-benefits. Promote COLLABORATION and seek to deliver the best digital customer outcomes for all by being inclusive and neutral and by offering easy onboarding and connectivity to clients, partners and service providers. No compromises regarding level of EXPERTISE required in capital markets, regulatory matters and technology. Apply SUSTAINABILITY considerations in all product development/solutions activities.

Robert Koller, Group CEO of NowCM, states: "The broader digitalisation megatrend of business models is accelerating and this enables NowCM to catalyse the digitalisation of primary markets well beyond just process automation."

Herve Labbe, Deputy Group CEO of NowCM, adds: "Building on our expertise, in collaboration with our clients and partners we aim to deliver sustainable benefits with APPitude".

