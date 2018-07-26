FunEase's "Rules of Survival Global Series" (RGS) Esports League to Broadcast Exclusively on Facebook

SHANGHAI, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FunEase, a joint venture between FunPlus Sports and NetEase, today announced that it will broadcast "Rules of Survival Global Series (RGS)" exclusively on Facebook, including streams of RGS North American and South East Asian divisions in at least 5 different languages[1].

Launched by NetEase and FunPlus Sports, Rules of Survival Global Series was built on a solid foundation of one of the most popular battle royale games Rules of Survival (RoS) that is favored by 150 million players worldwide, and a common vision to create a truly first global mobile esports league and ecosystem. FunEase's approach combines innovative tournament formats, advanced multi-language broadcasting, exciting content and the total prize pool of $1 million USD in the 2018-2019 season alone.

"We are proud to work with Facebook to bring RoS Global Series to even more gamers and fans worldwide. With Facebook's mobile audience and global reach, combined with FunEase's vision for the league and innov3ative production capability, we have the opportunity to build a global community around RGS and bring the joy of the game to more people worldwide," said Andy Zhong, Founder and CEO of FunPlus.

The Rules of Survival Global Series officially began in July 2018, with the launch of North American "Fox Plain" and South East Asian "Regional Clash" divisions. The qualifiers stage in the two regions attracted thousands of people who formed 1662 teams that are currently fighting for a chance to join the regional finals at end of August (NA Fox Plain) and the end September (SEA Regional Clash). The league will then culminate in a global scale tournament featuring the best teams from each region at the end of league year 2018-2019.

"We are excited about teaming up with Facebook and look forward to working closely with them to build the global RGS community. In the future, FunEase will be partnering with more game developers and ecosystem partners to bring new games and more innovation around the gameplay, competition formats and rewards for the players in the entire industry," said Ethan Wang, Vice President, NetEase Games.

"Rules of Survival has a large and passionate community on Facebook, and we're excited to see how fans of RGS esports competitions watch and connect together around the game they love," said Jack Li, Head of Greater China Games Partnerships at Facebook. "Southeast Asia is a popular region for watching and livestreaming games on Facebook, especially on mobile, and it's one that we'll continue to support with esports and content from our growing creator community."

For more detailed information about Rules of Survival Global Series, please visit: www.ros-esports.com and www.facebook.com/pg/RulesofSurvival/videos/.

[1] English, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian and Malay. More language support to come in the future

