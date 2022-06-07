Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market Records a CAGR of 5.85%| Growth in the population of aged people and number of deaths to boost market growth| Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Carriage Services Inc., Co-operative Group Ltd., Dignity Plc, Funeral Partners Ltd., InvoCare Australia Pty Ltd., Matthews International Corp., Nirvana Asia Ltd., Park Lawn Corp., Service Corp. International, and Wimberly Funeral Home are among some of the major market participants.

The new products and service launches are notably driving the funeral homes and funeral services market growth, although factors such as increasing costs of raw materials may impede the market growth.

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market: Segmentation

Service

At-need



Pre-need

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

The at-need segment's market share of funeral homes and funeral services will expand significantly. The increased frequency of unexpected deaths, mostly due to accidents, is driving this industry. The contribution of all segments to the growth of the funeral homes and funeral services market size is accurately predicted in this analysis.

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The funeral homes and funeral services market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the growth in the population of aged people and number of deaths as one of the prime reasons driving the Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market growth during the next few years.

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist funeral homes and funeral services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the funeral homes and funeral services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the funeral homes and funeral services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of funeral homes and funeral services market vendors

Funeral Homes And Funeral Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 27.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.23 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 29% Key consumer countries US, UK, France, Canada, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Carriage Services Inc., Co-operative Group Ltd., Dignity Plc, Funeral Partners Ltd., InvoCare Australia Pty Ltd., Matthews International Corp., Nirvana Asia Ltd., Park Lawn Corp., Service Corp. International, and Wimberly Funeral Home Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Specialized consumer services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Service

5.3 At-need - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: At-need - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: At-need - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Pre-need - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Pre-need - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 20: Pre-need - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 26: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%) 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%) 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%) 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Carriage Services Inc.

Exhibit 43: Carriage Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Carriage Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 45: Carriage Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 46: Carriage Services Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Co-operative Group Ltd.

Exhibit 47: Co-operative Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 48: Co-operative Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 49: Co-operative Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 50: Co-operative Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Dignity Plc

Exhibit 51: Dignity Plc - Overview



Exhibit 52: Dignity Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 53: Dignity Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Dignity Plc - Segment focus

10.6 Funeral Partners Ltd.

Exhibit 55: Funeral Partners Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Funeral Partners Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 57: Funeral Partners Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 InvoCare Australia Pty Ltd.

10.8 Matthews International Corp.

Exhibit 62: Matthews International Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Matthews International Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: Matthews International Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: Matthews International Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Nirvana Asia Ltd.

Exhibit 66: Nirvana Asia Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 67: Nirvana Asia Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 68: Nirvana Asia Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Park Lawn Corp.

Exhibit 69: Park Lawn Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Park Lawn Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: Park Lawn Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Park Lawn Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Service Corp. International

Exhibit 73: Service Corp. International - Overview



Exhibit 74: Service Corp. International - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Service Corp. International - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Service Corp. International - Segment focus

10.12 Wimberly Funeral Home

Exhibit 77: Wimberly Funeral Home - Overview



Exhibit 78: Wimberly Funeral Home - Product and service



Exhibit 79: Wimberly Funeral Home - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 81: Research Methodology



Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 83: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations

