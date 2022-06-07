Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market Records a CAGR of 5.85%| Growth in the population of aged people and number of deaths to boost market growth| Technavio

Jun 07, 2022, 21:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market, operating under the global health care supplies market. The latest report on the Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market estimates it to register a growth of USD 27.82 million, at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Sample Report
Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Carriage Services Inc., Co-operative Group Ltd., Dignity Plc, Funeral Partners Ltd., InvoCare Australia Pty Ltd., Matthews International Corp., Nirvana Asia Ltd., Park Lawn Corp., Service Corp. International, and Wimberly Funeral Home are among some of the major market participants.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.
The new products and service launches are notably driving the funeral homes and funeral services market growth, although factors such as increasing costs of raw materials may impede the market growth.
- Service
- At-need
- Pre-need
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
The at-need segment's market share of funeral homes and funeral services will expand significantly. The increased frequency of unexpected deaths, mostly due to accidents, is driving this industry. The contribution of all segments to the growth of the funeral homes and funeral services market size is accurately predicted in this analysis.
Download our latest Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The funeral homes and funeral services market report covers the following areas:
- Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market Size
- Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market Trends
- Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growth in the population of aged people and number of deaths as one of the prime reasons driving the Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market growth during the next few years.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist funeral homes and funeral services market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the funeral homes and funeral services market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the funeral homes and funeral services market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of funeral homes and funeral services market vendors
Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!
Related Reports:
Vacation Rental Market in Europe by Management and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Safety Apparel Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Funeral Homes And Funeral Services Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 27.82 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.23
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 29%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, France, Canada, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Carriage Services Inc., Co-operative Group Ltd., Dignity Plc, Funeral Partners Ltd., InvoCare Australia Pty Ltd., Matthews International Corp., Nirvana Asia Ltd., Park Lawn Corp., Service Corp. International, and Wimberly Funeral Home
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Specialized consumer services
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Service
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Service
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Service
- 5.3 At-need - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: At-need - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: At-need - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Pre-need - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Pre-need - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Pre-need - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Service
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Service
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 22: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 26: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive Scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Carriage Services Inc.
- Exhibit 43: Carriage Services Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Carriage Services Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 45: Carriage Services Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 46: Carriage Services Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Co-operative Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 47: Co-operative Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 48: Co-operative Group Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 49: Co-operative Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 50: Co-operative Group Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Dignity Plc
- Exhibit 51: Dignity Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 52: Dignity Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 53: Dignity Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 54: Dignity Plc - Segment focus
- 10.6 Funeral Partners Ltd.
- Exhibit 55: Funeral Partners Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Funeral Partners Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 57: Funeral Partners Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.7 InvoCare Australia Pty Ltd.
- 10.8 Matthews International Corp.
- Exhibit 62: Matthews International Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Matthews International Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 64: Matthews International Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 65: Matthews International Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Nirvana Asia Ltd.
- Exhibit 66: Nirvana Asia Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Nirvana Asia Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 68: Nirvana Asia Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Park Lawn Corp.
- Exhibit 69: Park Lawn Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Park Lawn Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: Park Lawn Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Park Lawn Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.11 Service Corp. International
- Exhibit 73: Service Corp. International - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Service Corp. International - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Service Corp. International - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: Service Corp. International - Segment focus
- 10.12 Wimberly Funeral Home
- Exhibit 77: Wimberly Funeral Home - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Wimberly Funeral Home - Product and service
- Exhibit 79: Wimberly Funeral Home - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 80: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 81: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 82: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 83: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 84: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article