Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market to grow by USD 25.52 billion|17000+ Technavio Reports

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by service, which is the leading segment in the market?

At-need is the leading segment in the market.

At-need is the leading segment in the market.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6%.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6%.

Carriage Services Inc., Co-operative Group Ltd., Dignity Plc, Funeral Partners Ltd., InvoCare Australia Pty Ltd., Matthews International Corp., Nirvana Asia Ltd., Park Lawn Corp., Service Corp. International, and Wimberly Funeral Home. are the top players in the market.

Carriage Services Inc., Co-operative Group Ltd., Dignity Plc, Funeral Partners Ltd., InvoCare Australia Pty Ltd., Matthews International Corp., Nirvana Asia Ltd., Park Lawn Corp., Service Corp. International, and Wimberly Funeral Home. are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the new funeral homes and expansion of existing funeral homes. However, the increasing costs of raw materials will hamper the market growth.

The market is driven by the new funeral homes and expansion of existing funeral homes. However, the increasing costs of raw materials will hamper the market growth.

29% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Carriage Services Inc., Co-operative Group Ltd., Dignity Plc, Funeral Partners Ltd., InvoCare Australia Pty Ltd., Matthews International Corp., Nirvana Asia Ltd., Park Lawn Corp., Service Corp. International, and Wimberly Funeral Home are some of the major market participants.

Although the new products and service launches will offer immense growth opportunities, increasing the costs of raw materials is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this funeral homes and funeral services market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market is segmented as below:

Service

At-need



Pre-need

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The funeral homes and funeral services market report covers the following areas:

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market Size

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market Trends

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the new funeral homes and expansion of existing funeral homes as one of the prime reasons driving the Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market growth during the next few years.

Funeral Homes and Funeral Services Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist funeral homes and funeral services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the funeral homes and funeral services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the funeral homes and funeral services market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of funeral homes and funeral services market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

At-need - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pre-need - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Carriage Services Inc.

Co-operative Group Ltd.

Dignity Plc

Funeral Partners Ltd.

InvoCare Australia Pty Ltd.

Matthews International Corp.

Nirvana Asia Ltd.

Park Lawn Corp.

Service Corp. International

Wimberly Funeral Home

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

