BUFFALO, N.Y., July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beloved member of Billboard Chart Topping group "Half Mile Home" David "Ready Writa" Felder's homegoing services will be held Friday July 22nd and 23rd in Buffalo, New York. The wake and viewing will take place at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. Following will be a tribute concert and funeral services will be held Saturday July 23rd at 11am. Tee-shirts in David's honor will be available to order at the concert. All proceeds will benefit David Felder's children.

Funeral Services For Half Mile Home Member David Felder Scheduled For July 23rd In Buffalo, NY Members of Half Mile Home attend at the 37th Annual Stellar Awards in Atlanta, GA. Photo Credit: Central City Production

David Felder passed away unexpectedly early July 2022 at the age of 42. He was loyal member of the Billboard Chart Topping group Half Mile Home. David was a dedicated father of 4 and known throughout the industry for his talents as a writer, producer and singer.

With the 2022 return of Half Mile Home their latest single "Closet" is now trending in the Top 30s currently (#37) on the Billboard Chart. The group pressed through their mourning in David's honor and recently appeared at the 37th Annual Stellar Awards Red Carpet.

The message of "Closet" will resonate personally with the remaining group members, Todd Burton and Darryl Brownlee. The song references the prayer closet, where people of faith go into a secret place to pray and cast all their cares over situations that are bigger than them. Once they emerge from the closet they watch their faith work on the issue that was prayed about. The group members will need their closet in the coming days to stay strong and continue their work without David.

Their single "Closet" is currently available on all digital outlets. Half Mile Home ask for continued prayers for the family David "Ready Writa" Felder and especially his children during this difficult time.

Contact:

GC Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Half Mile Home