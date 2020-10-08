Fungi Perfecti® - Makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™ Supplements - Introduces 4 New Mushroom Mycelium Superfood Products

Microbiome – This Pre & Probiotic formula is specially formulated for digestive health.* Made with Lion's Mane, Turkey Tail, and Reishi mushroom mycelium, Marshmallow Root, Burdock, and an extraordinary 10 billion CFUs of shelf-stable probiotics, this synbiotic blend is sure to become a staple for anyone looking to support intestinal and liver health!*

Greens – Nutritionally charged antioxidant blend.* This blend of Lion's Mane mushroom mycelium, Moringa, and Stinging Nettle is a powerhouse of food-based antioxidants and micronutrients to promote energy, support intestinal health, and balance the immune system when exposed to environmental triggers.*

Complete Calm™ - 2020 NEXTY award WINNER for Best New Condition-Specific Product! This powder is designed to support a calm and relaxed body and mind. Complete Calm™ helps both the body and the mind by supporting balanced cortisol levels, quiet overactive thinking, and relaxation for a restful night's sleep.* It has mushroom mycelium from Lion's Mane and Reishi, and a soothing blend of herbs, including: Skullcap, Holy Basil, Passion Flower, and California Poppy.*

The Host Defense® MycoBotanicals™ Powders line started out with Brain & Body™ and Brain Energy. The addition of Microbiome, Greens, and Complete Calm™ means that regardless of your health goals, Host Defense® MycoBotanicals™ powders has a solution for you. With a great-tasting flavor profile, each of the MycoBotanicals™ Powders offers convenient wellness support and can be mixed into your favorite beverage, smoothies, or added to food recipes.*

Host Defense® Mushrooms™ is excited to introduce a brand-new delivery method: Elderberry Plus Syrup!

Elderberry Plus Syrup – This delicious-tasting blend of superfood mushroom mycelium and Elderberry is ideal for people seeking daily immune support, respiratory health, and antioxidant activity.* With both Elderberry fruit juice concentrate and fruit extract, plus 333 mgs each of Reishi, Chaga, and Turkey Tail, there is nothing on the market that compares to Host Defense® Elderberry Plus syrup.* Whether you're looking for seasonal wellness support, proactive immune-support, or just daily overall health support, Host Defense® Elderberry Plus Syrup is a great option right from the bottle or drizzled onto foods or into beverages.*

About Host Defense® Mushrooms™:

Host Defense® Mushrooms™ began as a direct-to-store manufacturer of mushroom supplements more than 10 years ago. Today, Host Defense® Mushrooms™ is the industry leader and the #1 best-selling mushroom supplement brand in the U.S.ꝉ But, long before that, Paul Stamets and Fungi Perfecti, LLC were well-known for their ground-breaking research in the field of mycology and mycological solutions to help bees, trees, people & planet. Host Defense® supplements are produced under the supervision of Paul Stamets, D.Sc.

