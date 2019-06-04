Funrise Announces Best-In-Class Partners For Rainbow Butterfly Unicorn Kitty™

"We are thrilled with the growing popularity of Rainbow Butterfly Unicorn Kitty ," said Randy Shoemaker, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, Funrise. "Fans have truly embraced the uniqueness of the brand and the positive message that it spreads: you don't have to be just one thing. We are excited to be working with these amazing partners to bring Rainbow Butterfly Unicorn Kitty products to life in trendy and innovative new ways."

New partners include Freeze and MAD Engine for apparel, Berkshire Fashions in headwear, cold weather and hosiery, HER Accessories in accessories, American Marketing Enterprises Inc. and Briefly Stated, Inc. – both divisions of Centric Brands – in sleepwear, Handcraft in underwear, Dreamwave in swimwear, Fast Forward in backpacks, Franco in bedding, Kittrich in stationary, Taste Beauty in cosmetics, Amscan in party and costumes, Zak! Designs in mealtime and water bottles, and CSS Industries in seasonal.

For licensing opportunities, contact Irina Clavin at Funrise or visit Funrise at Booth K-82 at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas.

About Rainbow Butterfly Unicorn Kitty

Created and produced by Funrise, Rainbow Butterfly Unicorn Kitty is an animated series about a spirited and adorable kitty named Felicity who acquires magical powers. Part Rainbow, part Butterfly, part Unicorn and 100% Kitty, Felicity goes on amazing adventures with her best friends Miguel, Athena and Yana the Yeti across a magical mashup world! The animated series airs on Nickelodeon channels and branded blocks across 170+ countries and territories worldwide.

About Funrise

Funrise is a global innovator and industry leader in the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of toys worldwide. Delivering fun for kids of all ages, Funrise portfolio consists of its own brands including GAZILLION®, HERODRIVE™, FART NINJAS™ and RAINBOW BUTTERFLY UNICORN KITTY™, as well as licensed properties from premier partners. For more information, visit https://www.funrise.com.

SOURCE Funrise, Inc.

